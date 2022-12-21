Leading UK retailer Next has announced changes to its traditional Boxing Day sales event in 2022

The Boxing Day sales are synonymous with the festive season, and the Next sale is one of the most eagerly anticipated across all UK retailers.

As people begin to emerge from their Christmas cocoons, savvy shoppers have historically hit the high streets hopeful to snag a bargain.

Whether it’s the latest addition to your winter wardrobe, or planning ahead for next year, the tradition is well established. One of the UK’s leading retailers, Next, has a long standing association with the Boxing Day sales, with people camping out and queuing up from Christmas Day to beat the rest to get the best deals.

Many people will go to Next specifically hoping to get wardrobe staples for themselves and the rest of the family which will see them through the year ahead - and items are available with discounts of up to 50% off so it’s no wonder people are wiling to wait for hours to get the best place in the queue.

But Next has announced some changes to its Boxing Day sales this year.

When is the Next sale 2022?

In 2022, Christmas Day and Boxing Day fall over the weekend and on a Bank Holiday, as 25 December is a Sunday while 26 December is a Monday.

Next is just one of 11 UK retailers and supermarkets who have decided to close their stores on Boxing Day in 2022, however, to give their staff the chance to enjoy an extra day off over Christmas.

Next is therefore launching its ‘Boxing Day sale’ a day later on Tuesday 27 December, with most shops opening doors from as early as 6am - but please check your local store. The same thing happened in 2021, when Boxing Day fell on a Sunday. Trading laws will only allow shops to open for up to six hours on a Sunday, giving limited time for browsing and transactions, so Next made the decision to close for an extra day then too.

Will the Next sale 2022 be available online?

Next has opted to embrace the online market and made its annual Boxing Day sale available through its website from Christmas Eve, Friday 24 December 2022.

Nextpay members will be able to access VIP deals as part of the sales, including up to 50% off selected items, online now through the Next website.

What is the Next VIP sale 2022?

The VIP sale allows shoppers early access to the sale as they can visit the Next Sale Preview link up to 48 hours in advance. This link means customers can see exactly what items will be on offer before anyone else, then note down product codes and use the quick buy function to bag your favourite items once the sale goes live.

How can I access the Next VIP sale 2022?

VIPs won’t have to wait that long for the launch of the sale as they can access the bargains as early as Wednesday (December 21) with time slots now being handed out to selected customers - if you haven’t received an email about it you can check eligibility at the Next website. But you’ll have to be quick - these get booked up fast and the earlier you can book your slot for, the best chance you have of the items you want still being in stock.

There are a number of things you must do to get a VIP slot and secure early access to the Next sale. Firstly, you need to get yourself a Next Credit account and have at least £250 credit available - this is usually best done around two weeks prior to the sale, so for future reference, just make sure you have it as soon as possible.

You then need to order and keep at least one item from the current season’s range and make sure you haven’t returned more than two-thirds of the items you’ve ordered. It’s important to note that you also need to order and keep at least one item from your VIP slot if you want early access to the future Next sale as if you don’t you won’t be offered one in the next time.

What is the Next sale 2022?

Next stock a range of goods from womenswear, menswear, children’s clothes, baby, toddler, home and furniture items and, as always, deals are expected in all of the retailer’s categories.

Can I return Next sale items?

Yes, you can return items from Next which you have bought in the sale. The sale items have the exact same returns policy as full priced items, and this applies to online or in-store purchases. Items must be returned within 14 days.

Are other retailers going to be open on Boxing Day 2022?

Many retailers will keep with tradition and open their doors on Boxing Day, but there are some that will stay closed an extra day.