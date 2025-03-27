Norwich local restores rare vintage car in honour of his parents

During the restoration

An heirloom is always something to be treasured and part of what makes them special is their uniqueness to your family. For one man from Little Melton, the car passed down by his dad is more than just an heirloom, it’s everything.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 1976, Andy Hale was 12 years old and his parents, Ken and Val, were on the hunt for a new family car. Much to Mr Hale’s surprise, they brought home a small bright orange 1973 Honda Z.

“The thing I always remember most about it as a kid was the console in the roof, which was absolutely amazing. It was like a spaceship to 12-year-old me,” he told Forever Cars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can remember being embarrassed on the school run because it was so loud, including in terms of its paintwork, and it was so different that people used to take the mickey.”

Before the restoration

Despite issues with the clutch, the Hale family became attached to the retro ride and Mr Hale’s father especially didn’t want to let it go.

“My dad had fallen in love with it because it was different and quirky,” he said.

“He said ‘I used to love driving that’ because he’d sit at the traffic lights and people would look at it, and then the lights change and up to about 30 or 40mph it’s pretty quick. It used to surprise a lot of people, and he enjoyed that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was always going to do it up, and I remember in the late ‘80s he went into the Honda dealership and gave them a list of parts, and they said ‘Oh yeah, we can still get those bits’, in the days when you could. But he never got round to doing it.”

The Honda Z

For 40 years, the Honda was passed between different family members, deteriorating in several garages and remaining unused. In 2017, the commercial manager approached his father with a plan for the car, hoping to rescue it.

As a child, Mr Hale had been sceptical about the unusual car but, with fond memories of his late mother driving him around in it, it had won him over. He now wanted to bring it back to life.

His father would wish him luck and hand over the keys. For the next four and a half years, Mr Hale would work on the Honda, carefully restoring every element using his engineering background.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Hale had worked on motorbikes in the past but this was his first motor restoration and it was quite the project.

Andy and his Honda

“I had to get so many bits and pieces made, like the hinges and brackets for the rear window quarter lights, which had all rotted,” he revealed.

“Good contacts within the Honda network found me some of the dead stock – things like air and oil filters. I managed to get a batch of 30 oil filters, which is handy because you’re supposed to change the oil every 3,000 miles…”

Vintage parts were hard to find but Mr Hale was able to connect with other rare Honda owners via online forums to source what he needed. He would even have to look overseas for certain parts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It took a lot of his time, but Mr Hale finally got the Honda back onto the road after 42 years off it. Coincidentally, this would be on his Dad’s 80th birthday.

“When he first saw it he was flabbergasted,” he recalled.

“He couldn’t believe it was the same car, it was quite a transformation. He’s so proud of it – every time I take it round there he always comes out to see it.”

When asked about the first drive, he said; “Bloody hell, it was quite daunting.”

“Partly because I’d rebuilt it, so for the first few journeys I had to keep stopping to make sure nothing was hanging off. But also because it’s a crash box with no syncro, so it’s a bit of an art.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I always remember teasing my mum when she used to drive us around because she used to accelerate quite hard, take ages to change gear, then accelerate hard again. I did actually apologise before she died, bless her, because having now driven it I understood.”

The loving son now enjoys driving his creation around.

“I try to use it two or three times a week – the worst thing you can do is not use it,” he said.

“If I go shopping, I’m usually late back, because there’s usually someone waiting to chat to you, or they want to take a photograph. Most of the time people don’t know what it is, though a lot of people think it’s a Civic because it shares the same indicator pods.”

He also remains proud of the car’s legacy and the work he put into it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a continuation, something I remember as a kid, and it has given me an immense sense of satisfaction getting it back on the road,” he says.

“It’s nice that my parents never threw it away, and I felt that I had to start what my dad wanted to start, and actually finish it."

The future of the Honda remains up in the air with neither of his daughters seeming too keen to inherit it.

“That’s quite sad, but someone said to me at one of the shows ‘give them time, they’re young’.”

“It would be a real shame to lose the family connection. I have thought about putting it on loan at a local car museum, but I’m going to use it for as long as I can.”