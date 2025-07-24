Nurse warns Brits over the dangers of summertime firepits

Emma Colwell, 45, sustained severe burns after becoming engulfed in flames from her garden fire pit

A nurse is warning Brits to be careful while enjoying firepits this summer - after she almost burned to death when she went up in flames in her garden.

Emma Colwell was sitting in the garden with her husband and a friend one evening in June 2023 when the group decided to re-light their fire pit after the night grew chilly.

The 45-year-old was standing metres away from the bowl while husband Andrew Colwell poured the lighting fluid into the firepit. However, a gust of wind blew the oil onto Emma - instantly engulfing her entire back in flames.

Terrified, the mum-of-two sprinted into her house and desperately attempted to pat out the flames on her burning body.

But, within a matter of minutes Emma and Andrew's home had caught alight, forcing them and their family to evacuate onto the street while emergency services tackled the blaze. Emma was rushed to the intensive care unit after suffering 29 per cent full-thickness burns across her body.

After undergoing ten skin grafts during a month-long hospital stay, Emma was finally discharged but admits her life will never be the same after sustaining such severe burns.

Emma, who lives in Warrington, Cheshire, said: "I was sitting in the garden with my husband and a friend. We'd used the firepit all the time for the last 18 months with no problems.

"We'd had the firepit on for about an hour and a half and it was starting to get a bit chilly. My husband said he'd put the fire back on because it had gone out.

"I went upstairs to get a cardigan. My husband had got the liquid we use to fill it up but as he went to pour the oil into the empty bowl, the wind just came and the liquid just went all over me.

"I just panicked and ran into the house. I was literally on fire. I remember saying 'I'm on fire' and trying to brush the liquid off me but it was going onto the floor. "I was ripping all my clothes off. My nursing head kicked in then and I jumped onto the couch and started rubbing my back.

"My husband kept turning me, trying to put me out." While cooling herself down in the shower, Emma noticed her skin had begun to melt off her body in chunks. The mum was then carried out of the shower onto the street as her family home soon became engulfed in flames.

Emma said: "I just looked down and saw skin all over the bath. I was in a state of shock. "My husband came upstairs and said we have to get out, the house is going up in flames.

"He carried me downstairs and put me onto the end of the drive and ran back to get the dogs. "I thought I was standing at the end of the drive shouting but afterwards people told me nothing was coming out. They said my skin was melting off."

Emma was rushed to Whiston Hospital's burns unit in Prescot where she was admitted to the ICU with severe burns to her back, legs and arms.

After a month in hospital in which she underwent ten skin grafts, Emma was discharged but was unable to return home for nine months due to the extensive fire damage.

Emma said: "Our big open plan living room, kitchen area was gone. The study, bedroom was gone. The living room was ruined. "The smoke had all gone upstairs too. It was a mess. We lost everything.

"The reality hit me that my life was never going to be the same again. "It's only when I spoke to my husband and friends and they said we didn't know if you were going to make it. It really was touch or go.

"I just knew I wouldn't let this beat me. Now, I have good days and bad days. I might have to have further surgeries. "I never thought anything like this would happen to me. It happened in the click of a finger. I could've so easily died.

"If you're going to get a fire pit, get a log-burner or one that's enclosed. Anyone I'm close to doesn't have one. "Now we have fire extinguishers and blankets at home. Now I just live every day like it's my last. It's made me aware of who and what's important in my life and not taking anything for granted."