Opticians turn customer feedback into £2,000 of charity donations

An opticians has raised more than £2,000 for charities as part of its monthly initiative to give back to organisations that help those in the community.

The team at Specsavers Norwich, located on White Lion Street, hold a monthly vote on their online customer review platform, InMoment, so customers can help them pick which charity they will be fundraising for.

InMoment is used by the team to ensure the quality of their services are at the highest possible standard, and they have pledged to donate £1 per response.

Suraj Shah, director of Specsavers Norwich, says: ‘We feel passionately about donating to local and national charities where we can.

‘These are organisations that need donations to carry out their essential services, and we like to get our customers involved in voting for the next charity as it's their reviews that allow us to donate.’

Specsavers Norwich, which is locally owned and run, switch charities every month. So far this year they have raised more than £470 for Alzheimer’s Society, nearly £450 for Great Ormond Street Hospital, just over £400 for Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association, more than £370 for Finnbars Force and over £330 for Stroke Association.

Ellie Miller, the MND Association’s Relationship Fundraiser, says: ‘We are so grateful to the staff and customers of Specsavers in Norwich for choosing to support the MND Association in this way.

‘Every penny helps to make a huge difference to the lives of people living with this devastating disease, as well as helping to fund vital research which gets us closer to potential new treatments.’

For July, the team and customers picked East Anglian Air Ambulance, and they raised over £330 for the charity.

Luke Abendroth, from East Anglian Air Ambulance, says: ‘EAAA provides advanced critical care 24/7 to the most seriously ill and injured people in Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire, by air and road. The charity relies almost entirely on the generosity of people and businesses across the region to raise the funds needed to deliver and develop our life-saving services.

‘Thank you to Specsavers and their customers for voting to support East Anglian Air Ambulance with a donation of £335, which really will help to save lives. We are hugely grateful for this kind support.’

August Charity is Nelson's Journey, a local charity supporting bereaved children.