Over half of young adults in the UK have a ‘heart age’ older than their actual age

The Healthy Heart Check is a quick finger-prick test giving cholesterol, BMI, heart age, and 10-year heart risk.

A new study has revealed that more than half of Brits aged 28 to 40 (52%) have a heart age older than their actual age, highlighting growing concerns around early cardiovascular health risks.

The data, released today by PocDoc, the UK’s leading digital diagnostics company, underscores the urgent need for greater awareness and preventative action on cardiovascular disease (CVD) in young people. While improvements in heart health have been seen in those over 60, it is clear that the focus needs to shift to younger generations.

Heart age is a key barometer of a person’s health. It is informed by metrics including an individual’s height, weight, cholesterol levels, and blood pressure scores. Those with heart ages higher than their actual age are more likely to be at risk of CVD, which is why PocDoc’s findings represent a concerning development.

In a sign of declining heart health among younger people, almost a third (32%) of 25 to 30-year-olds have a heart age older than their actual age. The research indicates that the differences between actual age and heart age should also be a cause for concern. For example, of the 30-40 year olds who had a heart age higher than their actual age, on average, the heart age was found to be 5 years above their age.

Currently, the NHS Health Check - which is designed to detect early signs of major health issues like heart disease and stroke - is only available to those aged 40 to 74, leaving millions of younger adults without access to routine cardiovascular screening.

Given the alarming number of under-40s showing early warning signs, experts at PocDoc are calling on younger adults to have a heart health check before the age of 40.

Factors such as diet, lack of exercise, and high stress levels play a significant role in increasing a person’s heart age and risk of CVD. An unhealthy diet alone raises the risk of dying from heart disease and related conditions by 64% in those aged 25 to 34.

PocDoc believes that if more young adults had a heart health check, they could take action to improve these lifestyle factors earlier, before their risk of CVD develops - easing pressure on NHS resources and saving the health service billions of pounds.

PocDoc is a pioneer in screening for CVD. Available to anyone over the age of 18, it recently launched its flagship test, the Healthy Heart Check - a mobile phone based, finger-prick test that delivers a full cholesterol profile, BMI score, heart age, and a ten-year heart attack or stroke risk assessment in a matter of minutes. The test can be taken at home, in the community or in a healthcare setting.

Patients take a small blood sample, drop it onto the PocDoc test, and, after 7 minutes, take a photo of the reading with their smartphone or tablet. Results are processed and appear instantly in the PocDoc app and can be shared directly with their GP either via the NHS app or manually - the first service of its kind to offer this level of integration.

For the past year, PocDoc has been working closely with numerous bodies, including the NHS to roll out the test across the UK. The Healthy Heart Check is available nationwide and, via its partnership with Superdrug, PocDoc is ensuring it is reaching the most hard-to-reach individuals and giving them the opportunity to improve their heart health. The company is on track to help half a million individuals manage their heart health by the end of 2025.

With testing easier and more accessible than ever before thanks to diagnostics like the Healthy Heart Check, PocDoc is hoping young people seize the moment and make sure they check their heart age, so they can prevent the development of CVD in the future.

Steve Roest, CEO and Co-Founder of PocDoc, said: “The growing number of young adults showing early warning signs of heart disease is concerning. The reality is that CVD isn’t just reserved for older people - it’s increasingly impacting people in their 20s and 30s.

“That’s why we’re calling on young adults to check their heart health so they can detect any potential issues before they develop. Through digital diagnostics like PocDoc’s Healthy Heart Check, doing this is easier and more accessible than ever before. Not only is it good for your own health, but this prevention first approach is also brilliant for the wider health system, saving money and time by stopping CVD before it develops.”

Craig Watt, Superdrug’s Pharmacy Director said: “We’re proud to stock PocDoc’s innovative Healthy Heart Check which is making it easier than ever before for people to take control of their cardiovascular health.

“As this new data reveals, we can’t afford to be complacent about our heart health when we’re young. That’s why we fully support PocDoc’s call for under-40s to get checked — prevention is key, and accessible tools like this can make a real difference in catching risks early.”