Pakistan Floods 2025: Urgent help needed to save lives

Over 700 lives lost and thousands of homes destroyed—families across Pakistan are facing unimaginable hardship after catastrophic monsoon floods.

Today, our team reached four villages in District Buner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa—one of the worst-hit areas—to deliver life-saving emergency aid to families who have lost everything.

🍞 £50 – Emergency Food Pack: Provides essential food supplies for a family to survive during this crisis.

🛏️ £150 – Home Survival Pack: Includes quilts, kitchen sets, and other essentials as winter approaches.

Your donation can bring shelter, warmth, and hope to those who have lost everything.

📝 Donate now: https://muslimcharity.org.uk/appeals/pakistan-floods-emergency

📞 Call us: +44 3000 111 786