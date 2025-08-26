Pakistan Floods 2025: Urgent help needed to save lives
Today, our team reached four villages in District Buner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa—one of the worst-hit areas—to deliver life-saving emergency aid to families who have lost everything.
🍞 £50 – Emergency Food Pack: Provides essential food supplies for a family to survive during this crisis.
🛏️ £150 – Home Survival Pack: Includes quilts, kitchen sets, and other essentials as winter approaches.
Your donation can bring shelter, warmth, and hope to those who have lost everything.
📝 Donate now: https://muslimcharity.org.uk/appeals/pakistan-floods-emergency
📞 Call us: +44 3000 111 786