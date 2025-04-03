Parents must act fast to apply for their childcare code and avoid missing out

Childcare Choices

With Easter holidays fast approaching, the Department for Education’s Childcare Choices campaign is encouraging parents to check their eligibility. Bradford parents Jason Breen and Becky Smedley are sharing their experiences to highlight the benefits of Tax-Free Childcare and encourage other parents to take action.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jason Breen, a dad of two and teacher from Shipley, has been using Tax-Free Childcare for five years. Initially, he believed he was not eligible for support, but now he uses the government offer to pay for nursery bills and access afterschool and breakfast clubs for his children. This support has promoted their development and saved his family roughly £200 a month.

Jason Breen shares, “Childcare has been a wonderful experience for our children. They've flourished in nursery and holiday clubs, making friends and developing important social and language skills. The practitioners at nursery and the clubs have been fantastic, creating a culture that fosters children’s development and recognises each child is unique. The financial support from the government, through Tax-Free Childcare, 30 Hours Childcare, and 15 Hours Childcare, has been a lifesaver for us. It's made managing our childcare costs so much easier and allowed both my wife and me to work. This support has given us the flexibility to balance our family life and has truly enriched our children's development and our overall family dynamic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Becky Smedley, a mum from Bingley, has been using Tax-Free Childcare since 2023. The government support has helped her balance family life and childcare, allowing her to return to work and save £100 every month. Becky has witnessed significant emotional growth, socialisation, and confidence in her daughter due to being in a formal childcare setting.

Becky Smedley shares, “Discovering government childcare support has been a huge relief for our family. With the Tax-Free Childcare and the 15 hours childcare, we've been able to save around £100-£200 each month, which makes a big difference. This support has allowed me to return to work and balance family life, knowing my daughter is in a safe and nurturing environment. The nursery practitioners are amazing, and my daughter has thrived both socially and developmentally. She loves making new friends, doing craft activities, and exploring new interests like bird life. The financial support has not only helped our budget but also given us the chance to plan for our future, including moving to a new house. I encourage other parents to overcome any initial worries and take advantage of the childcare support available – it's definitely worth it!"

Government childcare support can ease the juggle of family life, from financial benefits to increased flexibility and supporting children's development.

This Easter, parents should visit the Childcare Choices website and check their eligibility now to avoid missing out on savings! Government childcare support has expanded and continues to grow, so families who weren’t eligible previously, might be now. In September 2025, the 15 hours of childcare for working families with children under 3 will expand to 30 hours.