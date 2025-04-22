Parents supervising learner drivers risk six penalty points and a £1,000 fine for making this mistake

Experienced drivers are reminded of little-known rules they must follow even if they’re not actively driving

While private practice can be a great way to get ready for your driving test, there are strict laws that both learners and supervisors must follow if they want to avoid penalty points and hefty fines. One unexpected rule in particular could cause problems for parents who frequently accompany their children as they get some private practice in before their practical exam.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Dornan, Motoring Expert at insurance provider AChoice, explains:“While it has become common knowledge that using a mobile phone while driving is a serious offence, some may be caught off guard that this applies to supervisors, too.

“Rule 149 of the Highway Code clearly states: ‘You MUST NOT use a hand-held mobile phone, or similar device, capable of interactive communication (such as a tablet) for any purpose when driving or when supervising a learner driver’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Parents who sit next to their children who are still learners must keep in mind that even a minor distraction as small as picking up your phone to read a notification will count as an offence.

“The fine for using a mobile phone while driving (or supervising a learner) starts at £200 and can go up to a maximum of £1,000. You could also get six points on your licence or even be banned from driving altogether if you are taken to court.

“The best thing for both learners and supervisors is to put their phones in silent mode, or even better turn then off altogether, so they will not pose a distraction while on the road.

“The only exceptions for using a mobile phone while driving are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calling 999 if it’s unsafe to stop

When safely parked, with the engine off

Making a contactless payment at a drive-through

Using your device to park the car remotely.”

Richard also warned supervisors of further offences, which may be easily forgotten about before getting in the car:

Driving on the motorway

“If you are tempted to let someone without a full licence, take you and your car for a quick spin on the motorway, you could be in for a nasty surprise.

“According to DVSA guidelines, learner drivers must not drive on motorways, unless they are accompanied by an approved driving instructor (ADI) in a car fitted with dual controls.

“This makes motorways strictly off-limits for private practice sessions. Being caught while driving without the right supervision could result in a fine of up to £1,000 and six penalty points on the learner driver’s provisional driving licence.”

Not wearing your glasses or contact lenses

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Even if you are not actively getting behind the wheel yourself, you should consider your vision before you get on the road. If you require glasses or contact lenses to drive yourself, you should also adopt this practice when supervising a learner.

“The driving eyesight rules don’t just count for the learner that is driving the car, but also for the supervisor. This means you must wear your glasses or contact lenses if you need them to meet the ‘standards of vision for driving’.

“This can be tested by your ability to read (with glasses or contact lenses, if necessary) a car number plate made after 1 September 2001 from 20 metres away.

Richard Dornan, Motoring Expert at insurance provider AChoice, added:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Private practice is a great and cost-effective way to get ready for a practical test, and the DVSA actually recommends 22 hours of practice with family or friends to learn to drive.

“However, if you are supervising your child or other family member, you shouldn’t automatically assume your insurance covers anyone who is driving your car.

“It is essential that learner drivers purchase their own separate insurance policy to avoid an unlimited fine, a driving ban and up to 8 penalty points on their provisional driving licence.”

For more tips on how to teach someone to drive, please visit: https://www.achoiceinsurance.co.uk/learner-driver/how-to-teach-someone-to-drive/