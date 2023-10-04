Paris bed bugs: How long do bed bugs live for, how to get rid of bed bugs and can they fly?
Paris has been infested with bed bugs, which can leave you with itchy bites. Here’s everything you need to know
One of the most popular European tourist destinations, Paris, has been infested with a swarm of bed bugs, sparking fears that they could soon be on their way in the thousands to the UK.
Footage of bed bugs has been shared on social media, horrifying users and leading to some standing on the infested Parisian metro instead of sitting on the fabric seats over fears that bed bugs are all over them.
Last week, the Deputy Mayor of Paris, Emmanuel Gregoire called the infestation “widespread.” “You have to understand that in reality no one is safe, obviously there are risk factors but in reality, you can catch bed bugs anywhere and bring them home,” he said.
The concern has been sparked most in Londonders, as the Eurostar is just a two-hour trip away, sparking a bed bug outbreak in the capital, making their way onto overground and tube trains. Here’s everything you need to know.
Can bed bugs fly?
Overall, bed bugs have six legs and two antennae. Bed bugs do not have wings and no, they cannot fly or even jump, meaning that it is harder for them to spread. However, they can crawl at a very fast pace.
How long do bed bugs live?
Life spans of bed bugs vary, and it is dependent on a number of factors including climate and feeding. Traditionally, bed bugs live for around four to six months. However, under cooler conditions, they can live for up to a year.
How to get rid of bed bugs
Luckily, there’s many ways to get rid of pesky bed bugs. Firstly, if you have bed bugs, it may be worth contacting your local council or pest control service. But, you can also take matters into your own hands.
One way to get rid of them is wash affected bedding and clothing on a hot wash and tumble dry on a hot setting for at least 30 minutes. Bed bugs are unlikely to survive the high heat so this is one way to take care of them.
Common sense would also be to clean and vacuum regularly – bedbugs are found in both clean and dirty places, but regular cleaning will help you spot them early. As soon as you hoover them up, discard the hoover bag immediately.
Do not keep clutter. Decluttering can be a good way to remove bed bugs as there are less surfaces and things for them to cling on to. If you have a heat cleaner, you can kill bed bugs quickly by making slow presses on your bed and bed frame with steam.