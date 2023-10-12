Peter and Emily Andre took to social media to announce they are having another child - which will be Peter’s fifth in total

Singer Peter Andre and his wife Emily have announced they are expecting another child. This will be his third child with his current wife, and his fifth overall as he shares two children with Katie Price.

Emily, who is a mental health doctor, took to Instagram to confirm the news that their family is set to get bigger. Sharing a photo of themselves holding up a series of sonogram images, the happy couple confirmed they’re expecting another child.

The caption on Instagram read: "We are delighted to share the news with you all. A new addition to our family in 2024." He added: “The kids are so excited - so are we". Alongside a whole host of love hearts.

Peter, who rose to fame with hits such as ‘Mysterious Girl’ and more, first embarked on a relationship with NHS doctor Emily in 2012. They welcomed their first child two years later.

The couple then got married in 2015 before welcoming their second child together in 2016. It’s currently unclear when their third child will be born, just that they are expecting it next year in 2024.