Peter Dinklage and Himesh Patel star in The Mysterious Affair at Styles out now
Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) will star as Hercule Poirot alongside an impressive cast, including Himesh Patel (Yesterday), Harriet Walter (Succession), Rob Delaney (Catastrophe), and more.
The Mysterious Affair at Styles follows a recovering Captain Hastings (Himesh Patel) as he navigates the complexities of a family tragedy in the midst of war. When the matriarch Emily Inglethorp (Harriet Walter) is found murdered, Hastings enlists the help of his old friend, the legendary detective Hercule Poirot, to unravel the mystery.
Directed by Alice Lowe and produced by Hat Trick Productions, this immersive audio drama is set to captivate listeners with its Dolby Atmos sound design and an original score by Johnny Flynn.
To celebrate the launch, watch an exclusive behind-the-scenes video here of the cast recording the audio and discussing their experience.