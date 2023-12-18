Eight XL Bully puppies have been saved in a "Christmas miracle", a South Yorkshire rescue centre has said.

The tiny animals were picked up by Rotherham-based charity Helping Yorkshire Poundies on December 8, 2023. It is said they were "all very dirty, hungry, had thinning fur" and pot bellies "full of worms".

The puppies, named Sausage, Pudding, Sprout, Clementine, Fizz, Cranberry, Brocolli and Marzipan have been dubbed "Christmas miracles" by the rescue centre. Earlier this week, all the pups were taken to the vet for health checks and to potentially start their vaccinations.

HYPS reported the vet trip would cost north of £500 for all eight puppies and the charity hoped to raise as much money as possible to help with their care - as well as buying in puppy food, pads and wormer for them all.

The centre also hopes to find "committed, experienced forever families" to adopt the pups before December 31.

From December 31, it will be illegal to breed, sell, advertise and rehome XL Bullies in the UK. From that date, all XL Bullies will need to be kept on a lead and muzzled in public, regardless of their temperament.

Owners will need to register their dogs on the Index of Exempted Dogs, otherwise it will be illegal to own them from February 1, 2024.

