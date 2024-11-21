Experts warn common toxic festive foods for cats and dogs

Crossbreed Murdo recently stole mince pies and was admitted to an emergency pet hospital.

Experts analysed a huge 500% spike in searches querying toxic dog foods this month, as a study discovered dogs are 75% more likely to be treated by a vet for eating harmful food around the festive season.

To inform owners and avoid worry before it’s too late, experts at Digital PR Agency curated a list of Christmas food items to keep away from your pets, symptoms to watch for and luxuries they can enjoy!

Toxic Christmas foods to keep away from pets

1. Advent calendars

As November draws to a close, many have already purchased their advent calendars. However, pet specialists suggest keeping them up high, out of reach from furry friends.

Containing theobromine, the chocolates are perfectly safe for humans but toxic to pets as their qualities are hard to digest. Toxicity levels range between the different types of chocolates; dark is the most dangerous, followed by milk and white. However, if either is ingested you should contact a vet immediately.

Experts recommend keeping the packaging, so you can report exactly what they’ve eaten and how much. If they accidentally swallow any chocolate, owners can quickly access tailored information using a chocolate toxicity calculator to determine how urgent the case is.

2. Mince Pies

Mince pies are slowly filling our cupboards as December approaches, however, they do contain dried fruits such as raisins, currants and sultanas - all of which are toxic to dogs.

The tantric acid inside dried fruits can cause acute kidney failure in the worst case, while their high sugar and fat content can also cause digestive issues, vomiting and diarrhoea. This warning comes after crossbreed Murdo recently stole mince pies and was admitted to an emergency pet hospital. Luckily, his owners reacted quickly and got him the help he needed.

If your dog gets hold of a mince pie, urgently contact your local vet and explain the details of how much they’ve eaten alongside anything else they might’ve grabbed, such as the foil packaging.

3. Onion & garlic recipes

Whether it’s the caramelised onion chutney or garlic potatoes on the table, dogs and cats should be kept far away from any vegetables in the allium species. This also includes shallot, leek and spring onion.

No matter if they’re cooked or raw, the vegetables still pose a threat to pets. The poisoning tends to cause vomiting, abdominal pain and nausea - they’re all signs to look out for. Early treatment can help divert serious cases, but once again, be sure to contact an emergency vet as soon as you’re made aware of the problem.

4. Gravy

Although it seems like a treat your dogs would love, store-bought gravy should be kept away!

The high amounts of sodium and fat found in gravy can be dangerous and cause toxicity, resulting in the usual symptoms, decreased appetite, excessive thirst and lethargy. Additionally, they may contain garlic or onion which should be avoided as explained above.

5. Christmas Pudding

Similar to mince pies, the raisins inside a Christmas pudding can be dangerous for pets.

However, they often include alcohol which causes its own set of issues.

Alcohol in dogs can lead to coordination issues, vomiting, breathing problems and much more. Pets have a lower tolerance to alcohol than humans, so although the initial symptoms might seem manageable, they can quickly progress to more serious issues including seizures. If your pet consumes any alcohol, consult your vet as soon as possible.

Although many foods should be kept away from your pets this winter, they can still enjoy some of our luxuries! Boneless turkey will always go down a treat, alongside a homemade gravy with meat juices and plain boiled carrots or parsnips.

Just remember, experts recommend avoiding large amounts of unfamiliar foods and additions such as butter, onions, salt, garlic and extra sauces.

Expert’s Top Tips for Protecting your pets this season:

Double-check the ingredients of holiday treats before sharing with pets

Keep festive food out of reach so they aren’t ingested accidentally

Always keep emergency vet numbers handy - especially ones operating on Christmas Day

Make sure guests know the foods your pet can and can’t eat

Keep bins firmly closed and out of reach

Know the signs of toxicity in pets (such as vomiting, seizures etc) and how to act