Newborn kitten dumped in field finds forever home after being hand-reared by caring vet nurse

Tiny Ozzy being fed

A newborn kitten who was found abandoned alone in a field has landed on his paws after being cared for by a Cambridge vet nurse.

Earlier this year, a member of the public took the tiny kitten to Linnaeus-owned Village Vet in Cambridge after finding him in a field near to the practice.

He was just a few days old, with the umbilical cord still attached.

Staff at Village Vet knew the kitten would not survive without intervention, so registered veterinary nurse (RVN) Holly Anderson volunteered to hand-rear him.

Ozzy at Village Vet

Holly, who was recently named Vet Nurse of the Year by Linnaeus at its annual awards ceremony, said: “Hand rearing a kitten is a replacement for being raised by its mother and is incredibly time and energy intensive.

“It included initial feeding and toileting every two hours while keeping a close eye on his health to make sure he was progressing as he should.

“Despite it being touch and go on a few occasions, I persevered and the little baby started to grow and develop into the gorgeous boy he is today.”

It was not Holly’s first time hand-rearing a kitten, looking after three previously, which she admits was much easier as they were a little older.

Ozzy is now happy at his forever home thanks to Village Vet student nurse Holly Anderson.

Now, the lucky cat has been rehomed with a local family who are friends of Holly’s. He has been named Ozzy.

She said: “After 10 weeks of around-the-clock care, Ozzy made brilliant progress and was big enough to be re-homed to his new forever parents.

“He is settling in wonderfully with his new family already and has just had his neutering procedure done with us. We like to think he enjoyed being back in his first home for the day!

“Ozzy is a cheeky, active kitten who has such a great personality and has fit in well with his new family. We are excited to follow Ozzy as he grows up.”

