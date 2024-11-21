Pets-Mess Tree: Most pet owners have dealt with Christmas chaos

Pets at Home’s 'Pets-Mess Tree,' an installation in Brighton, pays tribute to the festive ‘faux paws’ familiar to pet owners nationwide.

From toppled baubles, to tangled tinsel, and dislodged lights, the display pays tribute to the festive faux paws familiar to pet owners across the country.

The tree has been installed in one of the UK’s most pet-loving cities, Brighton, as Pets at Home data reveals it’s where most owners (94%) are planning on involving their pets in the festivities.

The unveiling follows revealing data from Pets at Home that shows Christmas isn’t always smooth sledding for pet owners. Nearly three-quarters (71%) report pet-related challenges over the holidays, with 23% having witnessed their pets climbing their Christmas tree, and 21% seeing their tree toppled entirely. But that’s not all:

Seven in ten owners report pets causing chaos at Christmas

● 1 in 5 cats have smashed baubles.

● 1 in 5 dogs have opened presents

● 13% of cats and dogs have marked their territory by urinating on the Christmas tree.

Pets’ antics aren’t confined to tree climbing and bauble breaking either. A notable 16% of pets have stolen food from Christmas dinner tables, and 1 in 10 have pilfered the prized roast turkey. What’s more, 1 in 20 pet owners (5%) say that it’s been ‘Fleas Navidad’ in their household with the pesky parasites biting their guests. Over three quarters (77%) ‘pet-proof’ their Christmas celebrations, such as using an artificial tree (30%), hiding all the edible Christmas treats (28%), avoiding certain decorations (26%), and only decorating the top of the tree (11%).

Despite these efforts, over a third (35%) of pet owners who are registered with a vet had to book an emergency appointment at Christmas. The most common reason being that their pet ate food that was harmful to them (11%), followed by them becoming highly anxious or stressed (9%), or them becoming injured by the Christmas tree/swallowing a decoration (both 7%).

Dr Samantha Butler-Davies MRCVS, Veterinary Services Director at Pets at Home, shares her tips for pet-proofing your Christmas festivities, from decorating through to gifting… ​

Decorating a pet friendly tree:

● Avoid dangly decorations – the temptation is too great.

● Keep edible decorations off the tree – treats dangling from branches can be easily snaffled and are harmful to pets.

● Avoid tinsel and ribbons - they can be dangerous when ingested, potentially causing blockages. Consider garlands instead.

Ensuring tree safety:

● Invest in a heavy stand - it will prevent your tree from tipping over if your pet gives it a bump. Attaching the tree to a wall will also help avoid any toppling.

● Keep water covered - if you have a real Christmas tree, ensure to keep the water bowl covered to prevent pets from drinking from it.

● Cord protectors and cable covers - keep electrical cords out of reach and always unplug lights when you’re not able to supervise.

Gift watch:

● Hide them away - Try to keep Christmas presents and decorations in a room that pets can be kept away from at night/when unsupervised.

● Pet pressies - Make sure these are designed and created for pets specifically so you can be confident they will not harm them. Avoid wrapping them with tape and ribbon as these are hazards for pets.

● Keep treats secure -Make sure treats for humans, such as chocolate and baked goods, are kept away from pets. If gifts contain food, keep them in a pet-proof area to avoid temptation.

Parasite prevention:

● Fleas Navidad - Parasites can be a nasty issue for you and your pets, but regular preventative treatment can help to keep them protected. Ask your vet or one of Pets at Home’s highly trained pet care advisors.