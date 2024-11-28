Survey reveals almost half of owners want to connect with their dog’s family this Christmas

A young guide dog puppy sat in front of a Christmas tree

The festive period is a time to reconnect with loved ones, but for almost half (47%) of pet owners, it’s also a time they long to connect with their dog’s family to enjoy the celebrations further.

While 42% of owners would travel to see new furry relatives, a quarter (23%) would be happy with a virtual meet-up instead.

The new survey by pet DNA company Wisdom Panel has revealed that 46% of owners regularly catch up with their dog’s furry relatives, with over half (57%) keeping in touch with siblings and 44% their dog’s mother.

Over a third (38%) believe it makes their dog happy, 32% say it’s about making new memories, and for a fifth (18%), it’s about celebrating special occasions such as birthdays and festive holidays.

What’s more, connecting with their dog’s family members has also helped owners gain a better understanding of their dog’s breed (29%), behaviour (18%), and potential health conditions (15%).

Rochelle Green reconnected her rescue dog, River, with his brother when he was nine months old through a DNA test with Wisdom Panel.

“We adopted River from Dogs Trust when he was around six months old. He was found with his three brothers, all thought to be strays. It was assumed the litter were spaniel crosses, but as River grew (quite a lot bigger than anticipated!), we were keen to know what he was. Knowing he had three siblings, we hoped we could also find them through DNA testing.

Through this, we were able to connect with River’s brother, Chutney, and his owner. We met face to face and River and Chutney hit it off right away. They were playful and energetic, and it really felt like they knew each other. River’s always been more people-focused, so it was lovely to see this playful side of him.

We keep in touch regularly, sharing photos, and are hoping to meet up again soon as we’ve since matched with one of River’s other siblings, Chilli, and it would be great to have them all together again.”

Out of the 4.5 million pets tested with Wisdom Panel pet DNA testing kits, an impressive 3.2 million pets (71%) were matched to relatives. Of those matched, 49% were shown to have a close relative and 2.95 million (66%) were shown to have extended relatives.

While 58% of pet owners are not aware of DNA testing, it’s a great way to gain a deeper understanding of your pet, finding out about their breeds, health, traits, and relatives, to help you tailor your care. The Wisdom Panel™ Premium Kit, RRP £139.99, screens for 365+ breeds, 260+ genetic health conditions, 50+ physical traits, and 15 behavioural predispositions, as well as identifying relatives, with results delivered in as little as 2-3 weeks.

For more information about the Wisdom Panel range for dogs and cats, visit www.wisdompanel.com.