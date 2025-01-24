Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Vet surgeon Cat Henstridge shares advice on how to protect our pets from becoming unwell

Pet owners are more worried about the health of their animals according to results from a new poll by Pet Plan.

Data from the insurer has revealed the three most common health conditions in pets.

Vet surgeon Cat Henstridge shares advice with us on how to protect your dogs and cats from getting ill.

In a poll of 2,000 pet owners, when asked what they dread the most 69% said it was the thought of their four-legged-friends becoming ill.

While 70% of pet owners know the importance of regular check-ups and vaccinations, a similar amount (71%) are now taking a proactive approach to keeping pets healthy and happy. Over a third (39%) are adding natural nutritional supplements to diets and 7% have even treated their pets to hydrotherapy sessions.

Data from the insurer revealed a huge rise of 168% in obesity related claims such as arthritis in dogs between 2020 and 2024, whilst a record £13m was paid out last year alone for claims related to bladder infections and hyperthyroidism in cats.

These are the six most common health problems in pets that every pet owner should know about and how to protect them and make sure they get the best care possible.

What are the most common health conditions in dogs?

Arthritis - Just like their owners, our dogs can suffer from inflammation of one or more joints making movement difficult and painful.

Skin allergies - A common condition in dogs which can cause inflammation and irritation, leaving pups feeling uncomfortable.

Dental conditions such as gum disease - Just like us, dogs and cats are susceptible to teeth and gum problems, including plaque build-up, periodontal disease, cavities and gingivitis.

What are the most common health conditions in cats?

Hyperthyroidism - When the glands become overactive, is a common hormonal condition in cats. A large number of cases are due to a benign (non-cancerous) swelling in the gland itself.

Bladder infections - Cystitis, an inflammation of the bladder, is a common condition in cats and often something that cats can suffer bouts of on a reoccurring basis.

Dental conditions such as gingivitis - Periodontal disease is caused by the bacteria present in your cat’s mouth. If it’s not cleaned away regularly, this bacterium may form deposits of plaque and tartar, which can damage your cat’s gums.

How can I protect my pet from getting sick?

Vet surgeon Cat Henstridge has outlined the best ways that pet parents can keep their animals healthy and happy.

Henstridge recommends keeping your pet slim, as being a healthy weight will have a positive impact on your pets health and reduce the chances and severity of many diseases and can even give them a longer life.

Pet’s aren’t people, even though many of us are guilty of treating them like they are. Our animals are still valuable members of the family, but it’s important to recognise they do have different needs and wants to us humans. Learning about and providing these can go a long way to preventing health issues, particularly behavioural ones.

Our pets explore their world with their mouths, so it’s incredibly important to look after their teeth. Dental problems are prevalent in pets, so as pet parents you need to make an effort to care for their teeth. You can do this by using mouth washes, powders, special chews and biscuits but there really is no substitute for regular brushing.

It is absolutely vital for all of our pet’s health that they have regular check-ups with your vet. At least annually but ideally more frequently, especially as they get older and might need more support.

You can find out more about how to look after your pet’s health and prevent common illness at RSPCA.