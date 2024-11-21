Unlock the key to your dog's behaviour with DNA: Wisdom Panel launches new feature

A young guide dog puppy sat in front of a Christmas tree

New behaviour insights help pet parents better understand their dog's personality so they can provide the best training and care.

Wisdom Panel, the world's leading pet genetics brand, is launching a pioneering behaviour insights feature in its portfolio of dog DNA tests, making it the only dog DNA service to characterise the genetic links driving dogs' individual tendencies, from splooting to anxiety and so much more.

Powered by Wisdom Panel's database of over 4.5 million pets, 1.5 million veterinary medical records, and 200,000 survey responses from pet parents, Wisdom Panel Behaviours empowers pet parents to make more informed decisions about their dog's care.

By gaining a deeper understanding of their unique dog, pet parents can:

● Tailor training based on their dog's genetic and breed-based predispositions

● Anticipate potential behavioural tendencies and address them proactively

● Personalise care based on individual genetic insights

Historically, pet parents have had limited access to genetic information about their dog's behaviour, leaving them to guess what's behind their pet's motion sickness, reverse sneezing, scooting, or even willingness to get wet. Wisdom Panel Behaviours unlocks a new level of understanding that not only helps pet parents make smarter decisions about their dog's care but also strengthens the bond they have with their pet.

A huge amount of research and development has gone into Wisdom Panel’s behaviour insights feature” said Oliver Forman, Genetic Research Director at Wisdom Panel.

“We hope the creation of this ground-breaking tool to predict a dog’s unique behaviours, including sociability, weight tendencies, and sleeping habits, will empower pet parents to understand the ‘why’ behind their dog’s quirks, and to build a routine to enable their dog to thrive.”

Wisdom Panel, already the most accurate and advanced pet DNA test available, performed rigorous analysis to deliver this first-of-its-kind product feature. Instead of identifying one genetic variant per test, Wisdom Panel's behaviour insights are powered by statistical models that rely on hundreds of informative genetic variants and breed ancestry proportions for each behaviour.