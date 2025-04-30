Pimm's, deckchairs, cream teas & scampi fries in a beer garden - 35 things which make British summer unique

Ice cream van

Summer is almost upon us - and a new poll has revealed the things the nation believe to be TRULY unique about the UK during the hotter months.

And the smell of BBQs wafting in the air (61 percent) was awarded the top spot, followed by garden parties (36 percent), strawberries and cream (35 percent) and hearing the melody of the ice cream van (29 percent).

British music festivals (26 percent), cream teas (20 percent), caravan holidays (20 percent) and disposable BBQs (14 percent) are also considered as an integral part of a quintessentially British summer, along with cool boxes (11 percent), street parties (10 percent) and listening to the rain from inside your tent (nine percent).

One in five (13 percent) think that sharing a jug of Pimms is the mark of a British summer, while 10 percent think on a hot day nothing beats a shandy and a packet of Scampi Fries in a beer garden (eight percent).

Love it or hate it, 92 percent agree that despite the ups and downs, a Great British summer is magical.

Seven in ten (71 percent) go a step further and say they look forward to summer all year, with half (51 percent) admitting it is their favourite season.

The research, commissioned by A.F. Blakemore, the parent company of SPAR - found that firing up the barbeque is a go-to for the season, although good weather isn’t always a prerequisite, as six in ten (60 percent) admit they have cooked bangers in the pouring rain.

Half (53 percent) say not even the threat of rain would stop them getting the barbie out with one in eight (86 percent) going a step further and saying that you haven’t experienced a proper British summer until you’ve BBQ’d in the rain.

This is all despite the survey finding that the mercury needs to be at 21 degrees before the average Brit wipes down the grill and fires up the charcoal.

It’s no surprise that a quarter (28 percent) believe that summer is the best time to be in the UK as it can be as magical as it is abroad (48 percent), while 49 percent think a Great British summer is a totally unique experience.

Sarah Ellis, Group Marketing Director, AF Blakemore said: “The research shows that nothing beats a Great British summer, whether it's the sparking up the barbecue, getting away in the caravan for a few days or even hearing the rain while you're in a tent. The one thing that is clear is it is all about appreciating those magic moments.

“Summers are all about going with the flow and creating the magic in the smaller moments.”

Sunny weather (68 percent), good friends and family (66 percent), and a great playlist (32 percent) are considered must-haves for a perfect barbie.

WHAT MAKES SUMMERS IN THE UK UNIQUE, ACCORDING TO BRITS

The smell of BBQs – 61% The smell of freshly cut grass – 60% The sound of birds tweeting – 57% Garden parties – 36% Strawberries and cream – 35% Putting shorts on at the first sight of sun – 33% Hearing the ice cream van – 29% Paddling in the sea – 28% 99 Flakes – 27% British Music festivals – 26% Wimbledon – 25% The sound of people mowing their lawns – 24% Food festivals – 21% Cream teas – 20% Caravan holidays – 20% Deckchairs – 17% Filling up the paddling pool – 17% Potato salad – 15% Sandy feet – 15% Disposable BBQs – 14% Cola ice lollies – 14% Chasing the children around with a hose – 13% Watching the cricket – 13% Jugs of Pimms – 13% Wicker picnic baskets – 13% Men standing around the BBQ – 12% Cool boxes – 11% Street parties – 10% Shandy – 10% Chequered picnic rugs – 10% Listening to the rain from inside your tent – 9% Packets of Scampi Fries in a beer garden – 8% Canal boat holidays – 6% Crabbing – 6% Games of rounders – 6%