Plan to establish most northerly National Collection revealed

Professional Gardening Team member Will Frank has set up and information hub in the Summer House at Holker to help visitors enjoy Euchryphia

Ambitious plans to develop the most northerly official National Collection of a tree called Eucryphia in the UK have been revealed at one of Britain’s most iconic stately homes. The important project will not only enhance Holker Hall & Gardens’ standing as a destination for plant lovers and horticultural excellence but will also contribute to the conservation and celebration of these magnificent trees for generations to come.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Native to the temperate, humid regions of Chile, Australia, and Tasmania, Eucryphia thrive in mild oceanic weather conditions — making the Cartmel Peninsula’s unique microclimate an ideal environment. Sheltered from yet tempered by the nearby coast, Holker’s location offers a rare opportunity to establish a National Collection so far north in the UK.

Matthew Murgatroyd, Head Gardener at Holker Hall, said:

“Our existing collection of Eucryphia is coming into bloom right now, and the Gardens are transformed by their striking white flowers and subtle fragrance. Throughout July and August, they provide a stunning display that truly deserves recognition. We are thrilled to take the next step towards achieving National Collection status.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Euchryphia Rostrevor is currently in bloom, attracting hosts of both pollinators and visitors to its colours and scent

Plant Heritage is the sole recognised authority for granting National Collection status. As the governing body, they set the national benchmark for excellence in plant conservation. Any proposed collection must undergo a rigorous assessment and audit process, including documentation, diversity, and long-term management planning, before being awarded National Collection status.

Achieving this prestigious designation will involve careful species selection, documentation, and development — building on Holker’s recent digital cataloguing of its entire plant stock. The gardening team will work to source rare species, broaden the collection, and uphold robust conservation practices to safeguard the diversity and horticultural significance of this remarkable genus.

Mid-summer is undoubtedly the best time to see Eucryphia at their spectacular best. The Gardens’ existing collection is now in full bloom, with a magnificent display expected to last throughout August. Renowned for their elegant stature, glossy evergreen foliage, and profusion of white and pink, nectar-rich flowers, Eucryphia are a magnet for bees and other pollinators.

To ensure visitors can enjoy Holker’s already established Euchryphias, an information hub has been set up in the Gardens’ summerhouse by professional gardening team member Will Frank (pictured) and a special Euchryphia trail devised for visitors to follow either online or via a printed map. Weekly Gardener’s Introduction talks, held at 2:15pm every Wednesday, will also guide guests to the finest examples in flower.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Euchryphia Nymansay in bloom surrounds the Burlington Fountain at Holker Hall & Gardens.

Holker Hall & Gardens is located on the Cartmel Peninsula in Cumbria, is one of the great privately owned stately homes of England. The estate has been home to the Cavendish family since the 17th century and is renowned for its 25 acres of award-winning formal and woodland gardens, ancient parkland, and striking architecture. Open seasonally to the public, Holker welcomes thousands of visitors each year to enjoy its rich heritage, horticultural collections, and tranquil natural beauty.