Sony PlayStation launches a brand new console to celebrate their 30th anniversary.

PlayStation is one of the most loved games consoles on the planet and Sony have now launched a brand new console to celebrate 30 years. The new PlayStation gives a nostalgic nod to the original console with all grey limited edition colour. Along with the PlayStation Portal and DualSense controllers also given the retro treatment with their own limited edition grey versions.

The original PlayStation was first launched in the UK on September 29 1994. It was nothing like we had ever seen before and I was lucky enough to test it out before anyone else in the UK. During the 90s my dad worked for Sony when they were creating the now instantly recognisable PlayStation console.

One day he brought it home (as far as I know - it was before the actual launch date) and we were able to be the first kids to test it out. I remember holding the controller and wondering what to do with the square, triangle, circle, x buttons but I quickly learnt you press enough of them eventually you can win.

Me and my brothers were given a few games to try out but the only one I can remember was Tekken. And with my new found press all the buttons strategy I was able to kick a lot of a**. Not that my brothers appreciated being beaten by me and in their words “playing it wrong”.

Growing up my claim to fame was that I was one of the first kids in the UK to play the PlayStation before anyone else. Which is why I believe I should be the first to play the limited edition 30th anniversary console. It would be like a full circle moment as I could play it with my son and let him have the same memory as me playing the PS for the very first time.

I have to admit in 30 years my strategy hasn't changed, I’m hopeless at most of the games and you definitely wouldn't call me a ‘gamer’ but I do have wonderful memories of growing up in a house of gamers and playing the games my dad produced which include Wipeout and CatWoman.

I might have to write a fan letter to Sony and beg them to let me try the console before anyone else -but then again they may end up telling me I played the original after the official launch date and completely ruin what I have believed to be true for three decades - so maybe I’ll just wait till it's officially released.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

