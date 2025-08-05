Poly the penguin chick 'on the mend' after operation to cure 'life-threatening' infection
After discovering the injury during a routine check, which did not respond to medication, the wildlife conservation charity’s expert veterinary team moved forward with surgery to remove the afflicted eye.
Stephanie Mota, veterinary surgeon at RZSS, said, “We were really concerned when Poly’s eye ulcer didn’t respond to medication, and we knew we had to act quickly."
Surgery is always a last resort due to the additional risks it carries, especially for such a young chic.
But in this case, it was the only option left to keep her comfortable. Eye problems can be painful and unfortunately there was no way to save the eye.
“Poly required intensive care after the surgery. She was very sick and for a while everyone feared she wouldn’t make it," says Stephanie.
“Our dedicated keepers and vets went above and beyond, coming in for extra shifts as early as 6am and as late as 10pm to ensure she had everything she needed, including extra feedings. They did an incredible job keeping her comfortable and it’s fantastic to see her thriving again."
Post-surgery, Poly was cared for in a specialised creche, separate from the main penguin colony.
After showing positive signs of recovery, she was reintroduced and reunited with her parents, who took her under their wing without hesitation.
Daily veterinary check-ins and ongoing medication continued to ensure her recovery progressed without issue.
Stephanie added: “It’s especially exciting because not only is Poly a sweetheart, but due to the rockhopper’s Endangered status, every new addition to the colony is a meaningful step toward securing the future of the species.”
Poly has been cleared by the vets and is off her medication, no longer requiring daily monitoring. Visitors can spot her, along with the other rockhopper chicks, as they grow alongside the colony at Edinburgh Zoo’s Penguins Rock.