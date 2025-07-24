Powerlist 2026 to mark 20 years of Black British Excellence with landmark celebration

Denise Lewis and Lenny Henry

The countdown is officially underway for the prestigious Powerlist 2026, as it prepares to celebrate its 20th year of honouring the most influential Black people in Britain. Powerful Media will host the Celebration of Black Excellence Awards, at which the Powerlist will be launched, in just three months - on Friday, October 24. The landmark celebration will take place at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House, Park Lane, London.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Lewis Hamilton, Edward Enninful OBE, Karen Blackett CBE, and Dame Sharon White are just some of the high-profile names to have been given the coveted title as Powerlist Number One over the years.

The Celebration of Black Excellence Awards, now a staple of the awards calendar, has also featured keynote speeches delivered by former Prime Ministers Gordon Brown and Theresa May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Launched by Powerful Media Ltd the Powerlist, this year published in partnership with J.P Morgan and HSBC, with Gold sponsor PwC, was created to celebrate and shine a light on the UK’s most inspirational and influential people of African, African Caribbean, and African American heritage. Now entering its 20th year, the Powerlist has grown into a vital platform that not only recognises Black excellence across sectors but also helps to reframe narratives, influence perceptions, and empower the next generation of leaders.

Reflecting on the significance of this year's anniversary edition, Michael Eboda, CEO of Powerful Media, said: "The 20th anniversary of the Powerlist is a huge milestone. Two decades ago, we set out to change the narrative and to showcase Black excellence. This year’s Powerlist and awards ceremony will be a powerful reminder of how far we’ve come and how much more we can achieve. It will be a night of legacy, leadership, and looking ahead to a future where representation and recognition go hand in hand.”

Over the years, the Powerlist stage has been graced by the likes of former Children’s Laureate Malorie Blackman, campaigner Gina Miller, Olympian Denise Lewis recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2025 and last year’s number one Powerlistee - CEO of Forterro, Dean Forbes - icons and leaders whose achievements have not only shaped their fields but also the broader cultural and social landscape. These individuals have not only broken barriers but have transformed industries, challenged injustices, and led with vision, courage, and purpose.

Yvonne Eno, a founding director of Powerful Media, said, "The Powerlist is an incredible annual event, where people from all industries come together to celebrate and champion people who are trailblazing and exceptional in their chosen field.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the driving purpose behind the Powerlist, Eboda continued, “We wanted to create something that could act as a counter-narrative to the often-negative portrayal of Black people in the media. The Powerlist is about visibility, recognition, and inspiration.”

Tickets for the Powerlist 2026 Gala and Celebration of Black Excellence Awards are now available through the Powerful Media website www.powerful-media.com.