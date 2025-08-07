Proposal rule debunked: It takes just under three years to save for the ‘ideal’ engagement ring

Your World

Across the U.S., the average person needs to save for two years and nine months to save enough for an engagement ring. That’s based on the outdated ‘three months’ income’ rule, which would push the average ring cost to over $15k.

A new study has sought to debunk the ‘rule’ that an engagement ring should cost three months’ salary, by calculating how long it would take to actually save this sum.

The study calculated the ‘ideal’ engagement ring cost based on average salaries reported by the Social Security Administration.

Essential expenses were then considered - including housing, healthcare, and bills - to identify monthly disposable income.

This figure was then halved to calculate the time needed to save for an engagement ring if Americans were able to dedicate half of their disposable income to the cause.

Across the U.S., the ‘ideal’ engagement ring is priced at a staggering $15,487.83 - based on the notion that it should equal three months of the average annual salary ($61.9k). The average person reports a monthly income of $5,162.61 and faces $4,211.72 of essential expenses, leaving $950.89 to work with each month.

If they were to commit half of this ($475.45) to their savings each month, it would take two years and nine months to set aside the necessary $15,488 for a ring.

Olle Pettersson, personal finance expert, said:“As with many money-based milestones we’re told we need to reach, the idea that an engagement ring should cost as much as three months’ salary is seriously outdated - and can actually be detrimental to people’s mental health. So many couples are already struggling to stay on top of their bills without adding extra pressure.

“Assigning a price tag to something as emotional as a marriage proposal can take away from the magic of the moment. It can even cause tension if one partner is making sacrifices to save for a ring while the other isn’t.

“The strongest relationships are built on honest communication, especially around shared goals. You don’t have to say you’re saving for a ring, but having a general discussion about boosting savings can help you stay on the same page - and then you can decide together how to use what’s left for the wedding.”

As average salaries vary across the U.S., as does the cost of essential expenses like housing, groceries, healthcare, and transportation, some states would have to save for significantly longer to hit the damaging ‘three months’ salary’ proposal rule.

For couples in Hawaii, the necessary timeframe needed to save for a ring is a ridiculous 10 years and eight months. Each person has $253.28 left in disposable income per month after essential expenses, so just $126.64 for their savings.

Three months’ worth of the state’s average annual salary ($65,042) equates to an engagement ring cost of $16,260.50 - 5% above the national average ($15,487.83).

At the other end of the scale, Maryland couples are among those that face the shortest timeframe to hit the suggested amount, at just one year and 11 months. Despite a high average salary and higher ring cost ($18,408 - 19% above the average), residents face lower monthly expenses, so have $796.86 for savings each month.