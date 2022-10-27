There’s nothing quite like carving pumpkins to get into the Halloween spirit - these are some of the best patches in the UK where you can pick your own

With October finally here, the autumnal season brings with it many Halloween traditions, one of the most beloved of which is carving pumpkins.

This is a list of the 20 best patches and farms to visit this autumn to pick your own perfect pumpkin.

Scotland

Arnprior Farm, Stirling

Arnprior Farm, Stirling, FK8 3HA

(Photo: Arnprior Farm)

Advertisement

At Arnprior Farm, known as Scotland’s original pumpkin patch, there will be over 15,000 pumpkins to pick from across the six acre pumpkin patch in Stirlingshire.

You can buy pumpkin picking tickets on the Anprior Farm website . The ticket can be exchanged at the farm for one small pumpkin. Tickets are selling out quickly, so you’ll need to be fast.

The tickets are for a two hour session, and one ticket permits one car into the car park.

Craigies Farm, Edinburgh

West Craigie Farm, South Queensferry, Edinburgh, EH30 9AR

(Photo: Craigies Farm)

Advertisement

Founded in 1966, Craigies is run by husband and wife team John and Kirsteen Sinclair, and you can choose between seven varieties of pumpkins - mars, snowman, knucklehead, crown prince, harvest moon, polar bear and Turkish turban.

Adult Pick Your Own Pumpkin entry vouchers cost between £3 and £4, and Child Pick Your Own Pumpkin vouchers (for walking age to 15 years old) cost from £1.50 to £2. The vouchers must be kept for entry and for exit, with the cost redeemable against fruit picked.

You can get your tickets from the Craigies Farm website.

Balgone Estate, East Lothian

Balgone Barns, North Berwick, EH39 5NY

(Photo: Balgone Estate)

Advertisement

Balgone Estate is a family run farm which boasts roughly 1500 acres of arable land, and is home to some of the best pumpkin picking in Scotland. Alongside the pumpkin patch this year, Balgone Estate is also offering visitors the chance to check out its haunted trail and brand new maize maze.

You can book your ticket on the Balgone Estate website.

A car/group ticket costs £10, which allows you access to the whole event for three hours - that includes being able to visit the pumpkin patch, maize maze, spooky trail, face painting and catering.

In the run up to Halloween, the patch will be open for picking on the following weekends: 14,15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, 30 of October.

Cairnie, Fife

Cairnie, Cupar, KY15 4QD

Advertisement

(Photo: Cairnie)

Cairnie’s fruit farm is spread out across 120 acres, 45 of which are producing top quality fruit that you can pick yourself. The pumpkin patch opened on Saturday 8 October, and Cairnie has over 12,000 pumpkins of all shapes, sizes and colours ready to be picked.

You’ll need to pre-book your visit, and you can choose between a morning slot (10am to 12:30pm) or an afternoon slot (1pm to 3:30pm). You can turn up any time within your time slot, and you pay for your pumpkins depending on their size.

The pass to the pumpkin patch costs £1.50, with an extra 30p booking fee. Under three’s go free and do not require a ticket, as is the same with season ticket holders.

You can buy your tickets on the Cairnie website.

Charleton Fruit Farm, Montrose

Advertisement

Charleton Fruit Farm, Montrose, DD10 9EW

(Photo: Charleton Fruit Farm)

Located on the outskirts of Montrose, Charlatan Fruit Farm is open to visitors between 10am and 4pm daily.

It is free entry to pick your own pumpkins in the patch, and there is no booking required.

Throughout October the farm will also be offering things like wreath making, den building, cupcake decorating, outdoor storytelling and photographry sessions as well.

You can find more information on the Charleton Fruit Farm website .

Advertisement

England

Foxes Farm Produce, Colchester

Foxes Farm Produce, Aldham, Colchester CO6 3PR

(Photo: Foxes Farm Produce)

Foxes Farm Produce is the site of the original pick your own patch in Essex and has been running since 2015.

If you’re looking to visit to pick your own pumpkin, you’ll need to buy a ticket in advance. Each adult and child over one years old will need to purchase a ticket and select a 10 minute entry time slot, to help keep queuing to a minimum.

Advertisement

You can book your tickets on the Foxes Farm Produce website.

Stanhill Farm, Dartford

The Farm House, Birchwood Rd, Dartford DA2 7HD

(Photo: Stanhill Farm)

The Stanhill Farm pumpkin patch is officially open, and you’ll need to book in advance before arriving. One ticket admits one car/group of a maximum of up to seven people.

The website states that in order to “ avoid the disappointment of customers booking tickets for the end of half term and the risk of us running out, we have decided not to release tickets for the last four days of half term: 28th, 29th, 30th & 31st.

Advertisement

“There is no way we can predict how quickly we will run out, so the earlier you visit, the more chance we will still have pumpkins available. In the event we do have pumpkins left at the end of half term, we will release more tickets.”

You can book via the Stanhill Farm website.

Crockford Bridge Farm, Addlestone

New Haw Road, Addlestone, Nr. Weybridge, Surrey KT15 2BU

(Photo: Crockford Bridge)

Crockford Bridge Farm is one of Surrey’s largest growers of pumpkins, and their pick your own pumpkin fields are open for pumpkin picking.

Advertisement

The pumpkin festival includes a pumpkin carving and decorating area, roving entertainers, pumpkin displays, photo opportunities and food vendors.

Tickets are required for each person, adults and children alike. For ages one and up, tickets cost £8, plus a £2 booking fee. Under one year old tickets are free, however there is a £2 booking fee.

You can book via the Crockford Bridge Farm website.

Mr Pumpkin, Derby

Lime Farm Mansfield Road, Derby DE7 6JU

(Photo: Mr Pumpkin)

Advertisement

Mr Pumpkin is a fourth generation arable farm situated in Morley, which is approximately four miles outside of Derby City Centre.

This year, Mr Pumpkin has planted almost 90,000 different pumpkins with over 40 varieties to choose from, including orange pumpkins, white pumpkins, star shaped pumpkins, giant pumpkins, tiny pumpkins, warty pumpkins, striped pumpkins and many, many more.

Visitors are welcome to borrow a barrow when selecting your pumpkins. The pumpkins are priced depending on size, starting at £2 each.

In order to manage the numbers and minimise queues, the pick your own pumpkin patch will be operated on a ticket basis.

Mr Pumpkin tickets are on sale for the following dates: 2, 8, 9, 15 - 31 October.

Advertisement

Yorkshire Pumpkins, North Yorkshire

Lodge Farm, Church Ln, Cundall, York YO61 2RN

(Photo: Yorkshire Pumpkins)

Yorkshire Pumpkins will be open from 10am to 4pm on 8, 9, 15, 16 and 20 - 30 October. The pumpkin patch this year will be ticketed, with each ticket costing £1 (except for babes in arms) which will be deducted from the price of your pumpkins.

The farm has grown more pumpkins this year than ever before, with carving pumpkins ranging from small enough to fit in a toddlers hand to one that will take up an entire wheelbarrow. As well as the pumpkin patch, Yorkshire Pumpkins also offers a rope maize, pumpkin wash, toy tractors and lots of photo opportunities, like on the bale sofa and famous pumpkin door.

You can book your tickets online on the Yorkshire Pumpkins website .

Advertisement

Wales

Picking Patch Cardiff, Cardiff

Coedarhydyglyn Park Near, Bonvilston, St Nicholas, Cardiff CF5 6SG

(Photo: Picking Patch Cardiff)

The Picking Patch in Cardiff offers up 20 acres of pumpkins to pick from, with pumpkins starting at £1 and price measured by size.

The pick your own pumpkin patch will open on 8, 9, 15, 16, 21 - 30 October from 9:30am to 5pm, with no pre-booking required.

Advertisement

You can find more information on the Picking Patch website.

Pencoed Fach Farm, Blackwood

Heol Y Cefn, Bedwellty Rd, Blackwood NP12 0BQ

(Photo: Pencoed Fach Farm)

Open from Saturday 1 to Monday 31 October, Pencoed Fach Farm is a small organic farm which runs a pick your own pumpkin patch every year.

There are thousands of pumpkins to choose from, as well as food and drink, craft stalls, Halloween displays, animals to visit and a farm dairy that you can check out for milk, milkshakes and treats like “The Littlest Dairy”.

Advertisement

You can book tickets to pick your own pumpkins online.

Windsor Farm and Pumpkin Patch, Pembroke

Windsor Farm, Lamphey, Pembroke, SA71 5NT

(Photo: Windsor Farm and Pumpkin Patch)

2022 marks the fourth year of pumpkin growing at Windsor Farm. From 24 to 28 October, the farm will be open from 3pm until 7pm, and then on Saturday 29 and Sunday 28 opening hours will go back to normal, which is 10am to 4pm.

It is free entry to the patch, and no booking is required.

Advertisement

You can find it more via the Windsor Farm Facebook page.

Llynclys Hall Farm Shop, Oswestry

Llynclys Hall, Llynclys, Oswestry SY10 8AD

(Photo: Llynclys Hall Farm Shop)

Llynclys Hall Farm is well known in the Oswestry area for its pumpkins, and is the largest growers of pumpkins in the area with thousands of different shapes, sizes and varieties to choose from.

The pumpkin patch will be open from Saturday 8 to Monday 31 October to pick your own pumpkins from 9am to 5pm. Prior to arrival you’ll need to book your tickets first. You don’t need a ticket if if just want to visit the shop, display, children’s funfair or play barn.

Advertisement

The ticket price is £5 per car, and you can book your tickets online.

Pembrokeshire Pumpkin Farm, Moylgrove

Trefaes ganol, Moylgrove SA43 3PF

(Photo: Pembrokeshire Pumpkin Farm)

New to the Pembrokeshire Pumpkin Farm is a woodland play area where children can run around, play hide and seek among the spooky hay bales, and visit the Halloween Grotto.

You’ll need to book your tickets online , with prices starting at £7.06.

Advertisement

Northern Ireland

Streamvale Farm, Belfast

38 Ballyhanwood Rd, Belfast BT5 7SN

(Photo: Streamvale Farm)

The Streamvale Farm pumpkin patch will open from 15 to 1 November, and will be running daily three and a half hour sessions.

There will be thousands of pumpkins to choose from the patch and a variety of ticket options to suit your needs.

Advertisement

You can buy your tickets online.

The Ark Open Farm, Newtownards

296 Bangor Rd, Newtownards BT23 7PH

(Photo: The Ark Open Farm)

Grab a wheelbarrow and head to the Ark Open Farm to pick your perfect pumpkin this Halloween.

As well as picking out your perfect pumpkin, new for 2022 is a chance for kids to meet Arkle, the friendly witch - learn how to fly on a broom and watch some fun science magic tricks.

Advertisement

Tickets are selling out quickly so if you want to visit the Ark Open Farm pumpkin patch, you’ll need to be fast. You can book your tickets online.

Causeway Fun Farm, Bushmills

19 Causeway Road, Bushmills, BT57 8SU

(Photo: Causeway Fun Farm)

The Causeway Fun Farm pumpkin patch is open once again to the public looking to pick up their perfect Halloween pumpkin.

Kids can carve their own pumpkins in the barn, and there will also be Halloween crafts as well as the farm’s usual activities and animals to visit.

Advertisement

Adult and children tickets cost £5 and under one-year-olds go free. The farm will be open from 11am to 5pm on Saturday 22, 29 and Monday 31 October, and 1pm to 5pm on Sunday 23 and 30 ctober.

You’ll need to pre-book your space, and you can get tickets by messaging the Causeway Fun Farm Facebook page.

Laganvale Farm, Lisburn

55a Sandy Ln, Lisburn BT27 5TL

(Photo: Laganvale Farm)

Tthe popular pumpkin days at Laganvale Farm returns, with three hour pumpkin picking sessions.

Advertisement

Also on offer is access to the creepy maize maze, spooky story-telling, visiting the animals along the farm walk or playing on pedal tractors and go-karts

You can book your tickets online.

Fermanagh Fun Farm, Enniskillen

4 Slate Quarry Ln, Lisbellaw, Enniskillen BT94 5BB

(Photo: Fermanagh Fun Farm)

At Fermanagh Fun Farm, you’ll hop on the spooky ghost train and be led to the pumpkin patch. Pick your perfect pumpkin and once you’re ready the ghost train will take you to the pumpkin carving marque.

Advertisement