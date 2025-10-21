Pumpkin Skincare Secrets: 5 expert ways to use pumpkin for beauty

Pumpkin seeds help to calm redness, irritation, and puffiness of the skin

A beauty expert has revealed that consuming pumpkin and incorporating it into skincare can improve the health and appearance of your skin.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The go-to booking app for beauty and wellness, Fresha, noted the seasonal October fruit offers numerous benefits beyond Halloween decorations and pies, with pumpkin containing powerful enzymes and nutrients that work wonders for the skin.

The experts highlighted five ways pumpkin can benefit your skin this Autumn.

Rich source of vitamins A and C

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adding pumpkin to your diet provides your body with an impressive array of skin-nourishing vitamins, such as beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A.

Vitamin A promotes skin cell turnover and supports the production of collagen, which helps to keep your complexion smooth and reduce the appearance of fine lines.

Pumpkin is also high in vitamin C, which also supports the production of collagen, helping to strengthen your skin and maintain its elasticity.

High in antioxidants

The beta-carotene present in pumpkin can also act as a natural antioxidant, which can help protect against UV damage. It helps to neutralise free radicals that accelerate skin ageing and can make your skin more resistant to sun-related ageing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fruit also contains vitamin E, which acts as a powerful antioxidant, protecting skin cells from environmental damage and supporting the skin barrier.

Source of omega-3, omega-6 and zinc

When carving out your pumpkin this Halloween, make sure not to throw away the seeds, as these are also great for your skin.

Pumpkin seeds contain anti-inflammatory fatty acids, such as omega-3 and omega-6, which help to calm redness, irritation, and puffiness of the skin. These healthy fats also strengthen the skin’s barrier, helping it retain moisture and resist external irritants.

Pumpkin seeds are also packed with zinc, which helps regulate oil production and reduce inflammation, which can calm irritated skin and reduce redness associated with acne.

Improves skin hydration

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The high-water content in pumpkin flesh means that consuming it can help to improve skin hydration. Keeping your body properly hydrated helps to flush out toxins and improve skin tone and radiance.

Pumpkin contains natural moisturising factors that help the skin retain water, creating a hydration boost that's particularly beneficial as central heating systems are switched on and the air in your home or workspace becomes drier.

Exfoliation without irritation

Pumpkin is not only a nutrient-dense superfood but is also an ingredient added to many skincare products.

Pumpkin contains natural enzymes and alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) that increase cell turnover, brightening the skin and smoothing fine lines. These enzymes and acids help gently dissolve dead skin cells without the harsh scrubbing needed with traditional exfoliants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The natural enzymes in pumpkin break down the glue that holds dead skin cells together, making it ideal for those with sensitive skin who find traditional scrubs too abrasive.

Unlike physical exfoliants that can create micro-tears in the skin, pumpkin enzymes work by naturally dissolving the proteins that keep dead cells attached to the skin's surface.

This gentle exfoliation process, when applying a pumpkin-based treatment, leaves skin smoother and more receptive to subsequent skincare products.

The natural salicylic acid content in pumpkin also helps clear pores and prevent breakouts without over-drying the skin.

Applying pumpkin products to your skin

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fresha experts suggest consumers should look for skincare products containing pumpkin enzymes, pumpkin seed oil, or pumpkin extract to enjoy these benefits, with masks and serums being particularly effective delivery methods.

If you prefer a more DIY approach, there is always the option to create your own face mask at home in just a few simple steps:

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons pumpkin puree (fresh or canned, unsweetened)

1 teaspoon honey (to moisturise)

1 teaspoon plain yoghurt (contains lactic acid for gentle exfoliation)

(Optional) ½ teaspoon olive oil or coconut oil (for dry skin to create extra hydration)

(Optional) ½ teaspoon lemon juice (for oily or acne-prone skin to brighten)

Instructions:

1. Combine the pumpkin puree, honey, and plain yoghurt in a bowl. Add the lemon juice (for oily skin) or olive/coconut oil (for dry skin), depending on your preference.

2. Wash your face with warm water to remove any dirt and open your pores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3. Apply the mixture evenly over your face, avoiding the eyes.

4. Leave the mixture on your face for 10–15 minutes.

5. Gently rinse the mixture from your face with warm water and pat dry with a towel.

6. Finish by applying a moisturiser to your face for soft, glowing skin.