Race for Life is more than 10k

From battling bowel cancer to becoming a beacon of hope in her community, Tracey’s journey is nothing short of inspiring. After surviving a life-threatening diagnosis in 2015, she rebuilt her life through determination, support, and a passion for helping others.

Now over 2 stone lighter and a Slimming World Consultant—and Team Developer for Gosport and Fareham—Tracey believes Slimming World changed her life. Her story of survival, self-love, and strength comes full circle as she takes on the 10k Race for Life this June, raising awareness for a cause close to her heart.

From Cancer Fighter to Community Leader: Why Tracey’s Race for Life Is More Than Just 10k

In July 2015, Tracey had no idea that an ordinary hospital appointment would mark the beginning of an extraordinary journey. After months of suffering from bowel issues, she was finally seeing a specialist. What followed would change her life forever.

Before - These pictures hit home on how large I had become

Tracey was diagnosed with bowel cancer. The tumour was the size of a grapefruit. Scans, tests, and an overwhelming wave of fear followed. Doctors couldn’t yet say if she would survive.

“In that moment, my life flashed before me,” Tracey recalls. “All the things I hadn’t done or seen. There was a darkness, and all I wanted was to lock myself away. I had no appetite—everything tasted like cardboard. For the next six weeks, I merely existed.”

In September 2015, she underwent major surgery. She spent nearly three weeks in hospital, including time in intensive care. She rapidly lost nearly two stone and faced the possibility of living with a colostomy bag. Her world had changed overnight.

Thankfully, the operation was a success, and the bag was avoided. But Tracey’s road to recovery was far from over. She was registered disabled for 18 months and had to learn a new way of living, particularly around food.

Slimming World changed my life

Chemotherapy began in November. The toll it took was immense—Tracey grew weaker and continued to lose weight. By March 2016, treatment was halted. Her body simply couldn’t take any more.

She was told she needed to gain weight to survive—so she did. With her appetite returning and treatment behind her, Tracey allowed herself to eat freely. She found joy in food again, without guilt or restraint. Her focus was on life, not numbers on a scale.

But life had more challenges in store. Over the following year, her marriage broke down. “I couldn’t help but blame myself,” she admits. “Including the weight I’d gained.”

In 2019, Tracey received the news she had longed for—she was cancer-free. But with her health restored, she faced a new challenge: reclaiming her confidence and identity.

Having tried various slimming clubs and diets over the years, something felt different this time. Tracey wasn’t seeking a quick fix. She wanted to feel like her again. After seeing a photo of herself, she made a decision. She joined a Slimming World group in Gosport on a Saturday morning—a commitment she knew would help her stay on track.

“I was welcomed from the moment I walked in,” she says. “Gone are the Friday night takeaways washed down with wine. Now, I cook the meals I love—whether it’s a burger and chips or Chinese, Indian or Italian. I’ve learned how to enjoy food and still lose weight.”

In her first week, Tracey lost 7lbs. Within six weeks, she was over a stone lighter. Now, she’s over 2 stone lighter—and more determined than ever.

“I thought, Wow, I can do this!”

Week by week, Tracey’s confidence grew. Her Saturday morning group became more than a weigh-in—it became her support network and safe space.

“I loved my group so much that I eventually became the Consultant for it. Now I get to welcome new members every Saturday morning in the same place that changed my life.”

Tracey has had a wide range of jobs throughout her life, but nothing has ever felt quite like this.

“Becoming a Slimming World Consultant isn’t like a job—it’s the best feeling in the world. To help others feel seen, supported, and inspired is something I’m incredibly proud of. I get to change lives, including my own.”

She didn’t stop there. Tracey has also recently been appointed Team Developer for the Gosport and Fareham area, supporting new and existing Consultants and helping grow a vibrant community of groups across the region.

“I love my group. It’s the highlight of my weekend. Listening to others and their own challenges has made me realise I’m not alone. It’s not just about weight loss. It’s about the journey. There’s no judgment, no shame. When I’m in group, I’m just me.”

Cancer affects 1 in 2 of us—a statistic that changed Tracey’s life and drives her passion today. One of the most personal ways she gives back is through Race for Life, an event that raises money and awareness for Cancer Research UK and that is proudly sponsored by Slimming World.

“Race for Life is more than a race—it’s a moment of reflection, unity, strength, and hope. It honours the ones we’ve lost, celebrates survivors like me, and helps fund the science that’s saving lives. It means everything to me.”

This year, on June 29th, Tracey will be taking on the 10k Race for Life at Southsea Common, proudly joined by her friends, family, and Slimming World members. It’s her way of celebrating how far she’s come—and of helping others still on their journey.

And everyone is welcome to join in. If you’d like to walk, jog, run, or simply support from the sidelines, Tracey welcomes you with open arms.

Join the team or donate by visiting:

raceforlife.org

“I never thought I’d be able to do something like this,” she says. “Now, I can—and I will. We walk for those who can’t. We run for those who are still fighting. We race for a future that’s free from cancer.”

Tracey’s story is one of courage, perseverance, and purpose. And now, she’s ready to inspire others to take their first step—just like she did.

“I’ve learned that we’re not all in the same boat—but we are in the same storm. Some have yachts, some have canoes, and some are drowning. Just be kind. Help whoever you can.”

To join Tracey’s Slimming World group or begin your own journey, visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk