A beloved British shop is to return more than two decades after it last closed its doors.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rackhams was a luxury department store which was adored by shoppers for more than 100 years.

It first opened its doors in Birmingham in 1881 and went on to become part of the Harrods group in 1955. It was then purchased by House of Fraser in 1959, but in 2000 the Rackhams name was retired and completely replaced by House of Fraser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, now the Rackhams name is back and under new ownership. There won’t be any physical stores anymore, however - instead the brand has re-launched as an online-only luxury shopping destination.

The independently-owned retailer says shoppers will find a mix of designer brands, boutique labels and everyday essentials across fashion, beauty, home and garden. The brand, now operated by Rackhams Retail Ltd, sells more than 170,000 products.

Rackhams is re-launching 25 years after the shop closed - but there’s one big difference. Photo: Adobe

Rackhams CEO Mark Jordan said: “At Rackhams, our marketplace-first approach is not a side project — it is the business. Because of that, we put equal weight on the experience for both our customers and our partners,” as reported by The Sun.

"Unlike bolt-on marketplaces, which rarely command the time and resources needed to deliver real pre- and post-sales support, we are built from the ground up to make that support central. That’s why we can promise an exceptional experience at every stage. Having previously built an online retail business to more than £100 million in annual turnover, I wanted to take those lessons in scaling and apply them to a new kind of department store.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rackhams sales director Will Spencer added: “Since our soft launch we’ve been delighted with the momentum Rackhams has built. We’ve already welcomed over 600 partners and shipped tens of thousands of orders in less than a year, and we fully expect this growth to accelerate as we increase our presence within the market.”