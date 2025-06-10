Rangeford Villages joins national campaign to reshape perceptions of retirement living

For the first time, operators across the UK’s Integrated Retirement Community sector are speaking with one voice — launching a coordinated campaign to redefine how society sees later life.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangeford Villages, a leading Integrated Retirement Community developer is proud to be part of a major national campaign launched by ARCO (Associated Retirement Community Operators) in partnership with Hearst UK, the publisher behind trusted brands like Good Housekeeping, Prima, and Red.

The campaign, titled "Generation Joy", aims to raise awareness and reshape public perception of what later life can look like in an IRC — vibrant, connected, and full of opportunity – and put IRCs on the map.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re thrilled to be part of this groundbreaking initiative,” said Sarah Burgess, Group Sales and Marketing Director at Rangeford Villages. “It’s a chance to show how communities like ours offer a better way to live in later life — with independence, friendship, and support all under one roof.”

A couple eating at The Greenhouse at Wadswick Green

Through engaging video stories, inspiring editorial features, and targeted digital outreach, the campaign will reach millions of readers and viewers across the UK.

This is the first time the sector has united at a national level to promote the benefits of Integrated Retirement Communities (IRCs) — where people over 60 can live independently, with access to domiciliary care, amenities, and activities that foster wellbeing and social connection.

“This campaign is about shifting the focus from ageing to thriving,” said Michael Voges, Executive Director at ARCO. “People deserve to know about these positive lifestyle options as they plan for the future.”

To explore more about Integrated Retirement Communities and find a location near you, visit https://findmyirc.co.uk/