Revealed: Best value locations to buy a used car in the UK

A study highlights regional price difference for used cars

Aldershot, Hampshire, has been identified as the best place in the UK to buy a used car, offering the best combination of price, age, and mileage, according to new data from AA Cars.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The study from the used car website analysed listings for second-hand cars across 200 towns and cities. The results highlighted significant regional differences in price and value in different parts of the UK. While Aldershot does not have the cheapest second-hand vehicles, it tops the rankings for overall value, with an average car age of 4.6 years and a mileage of 29,927.

Kidlington in Oxfordshire and Bromley in Greater London followed closely behind, ranking second and third, respectively, in the list of the best-value locations for used cars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In contrast, Wokingham, Berkshire, boasts the lowest average used car price at £5,841. However, with an average age of 12.2 years and mileage of 74,169—among the highest in the country—Wokingham did not make the AA Cars' top 20 best-value locations.

Letchworth, Hertfordshire, secured a spot in the top five best-value locations for 2025, having placed third in 2024. The town remains a strong contender for affordable and well-maintained used cars, ranking fifth in this year’s analysis.

James Hosking, Managing Director of AA Cars, stressed that securing the best value deal isn’t just about finding the lowest price.

He said: "Buying a used car isn’t all about going for the cheapest deal, as that vehicle may not present the best value for money overall. While price is important, a lower upfront cost can sometimes lead to higher expenses down the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Older vehicles are more prone to mechanical issues, which can be costly to repair, while high mileage increases wear and tear, potentially shortening a car’s lifespan. It’s important to take the time to explore your options and find the right car.

“One of the biggest advantages of the used car market is the vast selection of models available at various price points — but patience is key to securing the best deal.

“Buyers shouldn’t feel limited by location. Car availability and prices can vary between towns and regions, but with more dealerships and car-buying platforms expanding their online presence — many even offering delivery services — shoppers have greater access to the best deals, no matter where they are.

Booking an AA inspection can help to give buyers the confidence to purchase unseen from another region. This simple step can help you avoid surprise repair costs and give you peace of mind about the car’s condition before you buy."

The findings highlight the importance of research when purchasing a used car, reinforcing that value goes beyond just the sticker price.