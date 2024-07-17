Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

It’s day two of the Amazon Prime Day event and the deals are still coming. I tried the Neakasa dog grooming kit and was shocked by the results.

I love my dog Ellie and honestly wouldn't change her for the world but I don’t love the amount she moults throughout the year. We rescued Ellie after she was found in a bin three years ago when I lived in Cyprus.

We don’t know exactly what breed she is because she’s a rescue dog but she definitely has a bit of Beagle in her and maybe Alsatian - we need to do a DNA test to find out. What I do know is that her short black and brown hair gets everywhere and she moults like crazy.

The problem I find is that when I want to book her into the groomers they charge £45 or they are too busy to get her booked in when she needs it most. I tried the Neakasa Self Cleaning Dog Grooming Kit £85.49 which has been slashed in price for Prime Day from its usual price of £139.99 to see if it could solve all my dog hair problems!

The Neakasa Self Cleaning Dog Grooming Kit promises professional results for a mess-free home. The set includes a powerful suction vacuum, five clipper heads, five grooming brushes and is compact for easy storage. As it has a huge 37 per cent discount on Amazon Prime Day I had to put it to the test.

Not to be dramatic but the Neakasa Self Cleaning Dog Grooming Kit Professional, 13000Pa P1 Pro Dog Vacuum Groomer £85.49 (rrp £139.99) is life-changing. I loved it. It's really easy to use quiet and removes all the unwanted hair. More importantly Ellie - who can sometimes be scared of the hairdryer - sat quietly and it didn't seem to bother her at all.

Neakasa/Amazon

Not only will I save over £50 buying it from the Prime Day event I will save hundreds of pounds throughout the year doing it myself instead of trying to book her into the groomers. Happy me, happy dog and happy clean hair-free home.

The Amazon Prime Day event ends at midnight July 17 so don't miss out on the amazing deals.

