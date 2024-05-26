Review: Edinburgh Marriott Hotel Holyrood- luxury and comfort in a stunning location

The Great Room lobby at the Edinburgh Marriott Holyrood hotel

Located in the heart of Edinburgh’s historic old town with views of Arthur’s Seat, the Edinburgh Marriott Hotel Holyrood is an ideal spot for tourists and business travellers alike.

Having recently undergone a £10m refurbishment, the former Holyrood hotel offers guests luxury and calm amongst the hustle and bustle of Scotland’s capital.

It has views of Holyrood Park and is situated right next to the Scottish Parliament and The Palace of Holyroodhouse, the official residence of the monarchy in Scotland.

The hotel is a short walk away from Edinburgh Waverley station and just minutes away from Edinburgh’s historic Royal Mile, making it the perfect base for visitors to enjoy all the city has to offer.

Junior suite at the Edinburgh Marriott Holyrood hotel

Rooms

The four star hotel features 160 en-suite bedrooms, across six floors where guests can choose from junior suites, to deluxe and king rooms.

I enjoyed my stay in one of the junior suites on the sixth floor, which had its own balcony with stunning views of Arthur’s Seat and Holyrood Park.

My room was incredibly spacious and featured a living room area, desk and an incredibly comfortable and lush king sized bed.

It also had a plush bathroom with a drench shower and luxurious thisworks toiletries.

On arrival I was treated to a selection of macarons, fruits, scones, scones and cheese and Scottish oat biscuits which felt like an extra special touch.

View from my room

Other amenities

Other facilities include an all day dining restaurant and bar in the GreatRoom lobby, as well as a renovated spa and fitness centre with a 14-metre pool.

The interiors of the hotel have been inspired by the late Scottish artist Sir Eduardo Luigi Paolozzi, known for his sculpture and graphic work and considered to be one of the pioneers of pop art.

The restaurant is headed up by Andy McRobert and features a Scottish-inspired menu, featuring fresh local produce.

Unfortunately I didn’t have time to experience dinner at the restaurant but I thoroughly enjoyed the hotel’s breakfast which offered up a buffet offering full English and continental options.

The hot buffet offers a splendid array of bacon, scrambled eggs, sausages, beans and tomatoes and guests can also order fried or poached eggs.

On the continental buffet, there was a fresh selection of fruits, yoghurts, pastries as well as sliced ham, pepperoni and cheese.

I was even offered a mimosa to jazz up my breakfast.

The hotel has a newly renovated spa and fitness centre with a 14-metre pool.

Welcoming and attentive staff

I thoroughly enjoyed my stay at the Edinburgh Marriott Hotel Holyrood and left feeling relaxed and revitalised and well looked after.

The staff throughout the hotel are welcoming and attentive, from the lobby, to the restaurants to those working on reception. An experience of true Scottish hospitality.

Local attractions

For tourists staying at the hotel I highly recommend taking the opportunity to have a walk around Holyrood Park or for those feeling adventurous to climb Edinburgh’s very own extinct volcano- Arthur’s Seat.

Along the Royal Mile, you’ll find lots of bespoke museums including the Museum of Edinburgh, the Writer’s Museum and the Museum of Childhood.

Edinburgh is a walking friendly city, with most of the Scottish capital’s main attractions including Edinburgh Castle being easily accessible by foot.

Rooms at the Edinburgh Marriott Hotel Holyrood start at £209 per night, including breakfast, which can be booked online.