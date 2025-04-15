Road rage nation: Dash cam video reveals alarming spike in impatient driving ahead of Easter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dash cam leader reports dozens of shocking incidents already captured in 2025, including red light running, dangerous overtakes, and even cars mounting pavements.

British roads are becoming increasingly perilous as a culture of impatience takes hold behind the wheel, according to alarming new findings from industry experts Nextbase. In just the first three months of 2025, the company has received dozens of dash cam submissions showing drivers taking serious risks, all seemingly in the name of saving a few seconds.

The footage, collected from motorists across the UK, highlights a disturbing rise in aggressive and unlawful driving behaviour. Clips submitted to Nextbase show a wide range of violations, including speeding through red lights, overtaking on blind bends, undertaking in heavy traffic, and in one case, a vehicle mounting the footpath to bypass traffic in Bristol.

This footage is just a glimpse of the scale of the problem. According to Nextbase, the vast majority of dangerous driving clips are submitted directly to police via its National Dash Cam Safety Portal, which handled 49,304 uploads in 2024 alone.

“What we're seeing is genuinely alarming,” said Bryn Brooker, Head of Road Safety at Nextbase. “Drivers across the UK are increasingly treating the Highway Code as an inconvenience rather than a vital set of rules designed to keep everyone safe. The footage we've received shows people making split-second decisions that could have catastrophic consequences, all to save what often amounts to just seconds on their journey.”

Many of the dangerous manoeuvres captured on dash cams contravene multiple sections of the Highway Code, including:

Rule 36 – Failing to stop at red lights (penalty: £100 fine and 3 points)

– Failing to stop at red lights (penalty: £100 fine and 3 points) Rules 162–169 – Dangerous overtaking, including on blind bends and near junctions

– Dangerous overtaking, including on blind bends and near junctions Rule 268 – Undertaking in traffic

– Undertaking in traffic Rule 145 – Driving on pavements (penalty: up to £5,000 fine and 9 points)

– Driving on pavements (penalty: up to £5,000 fine and 9 points) Rule 144 – Driving without due care and attention (penalty: up to £2,500 fine and potential disqualification)

“We're particularly concerned about the number of videos showing motorists running red lights, overtaking on blind bends, and even driving on pavements,” Brooker added. “These aren't just minor infractions – they're potentially life-threatening behaviours that show a complete disregard for other road users.”

Brooker emphasised the importance of technology like dash cams in improving road safety, but warned that deeper cultural change is also required.

"We live in an era of instant gratification, where next-day deliveries and smartphones have conditioned us to expect immediate results. This mindset appears to be spilling over onto our roads, but the physics of driving haven't changed – impatience behind the wheel kills."

"A dash cam is an excellent deterrent and provides crucial evidence in the event of an incident. But unfortunately we can’t solve this with technology alone - we also need a cultural shift towards patient, considerate driving that respects the rules of the road and the safety of all road users."