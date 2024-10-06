This annual RSPCA campaign is about adopting rescue pets, especially as animal rescue centres are seeing a surge in demand. With the rising cost of living and a wave of post-lockdown pet surrenders, many lovable dogs across the UK are waiting for the right families to bring them home.
By adopting a pet, not only are you giving a deserving animal a fresh start, but you're also helping to ease the pressure on welfare centres that are stretched to capacity.
The animal charity said: “The RSPCA’s month-long rehoming campaign Adoptober aims to boost adoption rates. The charity faces the biggest rehoming crisis in recent memory. Rescue centres and branches across England and Wales are ‘full to bursting’. This means more unwanted animals are coming into care than being adopted.
“Sharing our lives and homes with pets can be so rewarding and fulfilling. Throughout this month, we want to celebrate all the many wonderful things that animals bring to our lives. We want to inspire those who are in a position to adopt a pet to open their homes to an animal in need. Giving them a new start would help reduce the pressure on the RSPCA centres and branches.”
Here are just a few of the adorable pups looking for a second chance this Adoptober, and if you think you are able to give them a loving home, get in touch with RSPCA by filling in an adoption form.
1. Buster
Buster is a 7.5-year-old Staffy cross who is full of love and joy, seeking his forever home. He's a cuddly, affectionate dog who loves snuggling with his foster family and enjoys walks and playing with his favorite toy, a carrot teddy. Buster is on medication for potential arthritis and is doing well. Although he has recovered from surgery for a low-grade tumour, further surgery would not be in his best interest. Buster would thrive in a home with children over 10 and as the only pet, where he can enjoy plenty of companionship and affection. | RSPCA Photo: RSPCA
2. Lola
Lola is a typical Hound who thrives in a home experienced with the breed due to her natural traits, including her strong drive to follow scents. She needs an owner who isn't working full-time to provide the mental stimulation and physical exercise she requires, as she can become vocal if bored. Lola must remain on a lead during walks and would benefit from a large, securely fenced garden for off-lead play. She's sensitive to noise and should live in a quiet, semi-rural area away from busy roads or footpaths. While she can get along with some dogs, she can be unsure around others, so careful socialisation is necessary. Lola prefers the company of women and would thrive in a home where someone is mostly present to offer her the training and enrichment she needs. | RSPCA Photo: RSPCA
3. Wendy
Wendy is a sweet and loving 11-year-old Doberman looking for her forever home. She has settled well in her foster home, quickly forming a strong bond with her foster family, and would love to spend plenty of time with her new family. Despite her age, Wendy is young at heart and enjoys walks, though she can be strong on the lead, especially when encountering other animals. She needs a patient, understanding home to help with her ongoing desensitisation. Wendy is best suited for a household with children over 14 years and needs to be the only pet to enjoy all the attention. | RSPCA
4. Bruno
Bruno is a nine-year-old male Staffordshire Bull Terrier. He is a cuddly and affectionate dog who came to the RSPCA after his previous owner struggled to care for him. He adores being around people and loves nothing more than snuggling up with his favourite humans - except maybe enjoying a tasty snack! While he isn't interested in toys yet, his food motivation makes him a great candidate for training, especially to learn his name. Bruno has mixed well with a few female dogs at the centre and could potentially live with a calm, neutered female dog, but he cannot live with cats. He’s best suited for a home with children aged 12 and up, where he can continue to enjoy companionship and plenty of cuddles. | RSPCA Photo: RSPCA
