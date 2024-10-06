2 . Lola

Lola is a typical Hound who thrives in a home experienced with the breed due to her natural traits, including her strong drive to follow scents. She needs an owner who isn't working full-time to provide the mental stimulation and physical exercise she requires, as she can become vocal if bored. Lola must remain on a lead during walks and would benefit from a large, securely fenced garden for off-lead play. She's sensitive to noise and should live in a quiet, semi-rural area away from busy roads or footpaths. While she can get along with some dogs, she can be unsure around others, so careful socialisation is necessary. Lola prefers the company of women and would thrive in a home where someone is mostly present to offer her the training and enrichment she needs. | RSPCA Photo: RSPCA