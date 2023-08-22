Sainsbury’s shoppers can get 1,000 bonus Nectar points from this week - how to claim

Sainsbury’s has announced the return to the popular ’Great fruit & veg challenge’ to offer customers the chance to earn even more Nectar points just by putting more fruit and vegetables in their shopping baskets.

From Wednesday, August 23 to Tuesday, October 10, the Great fruit & veg challenge returns to Sainsbury’s for the fourth year running, setting customers three personalised portion tasks based on shopping habits and enabling them to earn a minimum of 1,000 bonus Nectar points once all are complete. Customers can join the seven-week challenge on the Nectar app at any time, but the earlier they participate, the more chances they have to earn extra Nectar points.

Customers can then spend their bonus Nectar points at a whole host of partners, including Sainsbury’s, Argos, Esso and eBay, or convert Nectar Points to Avios to put towards a British Airways flight. What makes the cut to pick up points? Customers buying fruit and vegetables ranging from fresh, tinned, frozen and dried can contribute towards their portions.

Last year’s challenge saw a mammoth 88 million portions of fruit and vegetables purchased throughout the seven-week challenge, with participating customers buying over three times more fruit and vegetables than those who did not participate.

The return of the challenge is just one of the ways Sainsbury’s is helping customers to make healthier choices, all while collecting Nectar points. Those opting to take part will also have access to inspiring recipe ideas, as well as food waste and storage tips.

Alex Lovell, head of loyalty marketing at Sainsbury’s, said: “We know how important it is for our customers to eat a varied and healthy diet, and that’s why we’re bringing back the Great fruit & veg challenge for yet another year.

“The challenge is a great incentive for our customers to purchase more of the fruit and vegetables they love and to add some more variety to their shopping baskets.

“Last year, we saw over 580,000 customers take part and a whopping 106 million bonus points awarded. Now in its fourth year, and with even more points up for grabs, we hope customers will enjoy this year’s challenge.”

Sainsbury’s Nectar points - how to claim