Actor Sam Neill is a year in remission due to to anti-cancer medication, but has been told it will stop working one day

Jurassic Park’s Sam Neill is reportedly ‘prepared’ and has been told that his anti-cancer drug will stop working but is ‘not remotely afraid’ of death. Neill also had a starring role in the BBC’s Peaky Blinders.

Earlier in the year, Neill revealed in his memoir Did I Ever Tell You This?, that he was being treated for angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma. He later shared that he had originally undergone chemotherapy, but that the cancer had soon stopped responding.

Speaking to the Australia Story, the actor disclosed that he’s been in remission for 12 months thanks to the help of a rare anti-cancer drug that requires infusions every two weeks. However, that drug will soon stop working.

The actor first noted lumps in his neck in early 2022, and soon learnt that he had cancer. “I started to look at my life and realise how immensely grateful I am for so much of it,” Neill said.

“I started to think I better write some of this down because I’m not sure how long I have to live. I was running against the clock." And, despite not being afraid of dying, that actor did disclose that it would ‘annoy’ him.