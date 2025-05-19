Scooter safety: Fractures top the list of electric scooter accident injuries, with over 279,000 cases

Photo of a Electric Scooter Standing on a Rural Side Way

New research has revealed that fractures are the most common type of injury caused by electric scooter accidents, with 279,367 reported cases. Lacerations placed second with 271,338 cases, while internal organ injuries are the third most common injury type with 208,374 reported incidents. 2024 saw 361,672 electric scooter accidents, making it the year with the highest number of incidents since 2020.

The study analyzed data from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) from 2020 to 2024 to determine which types of injuries are most frequently associated with electric scooter accidents.

According to the findings, lacerations are the second most common injury from electric scooter accidents, with 271,338 reported cases. This injury type occurs when the top layer of the skin is torn or split, often due to blunt trauma.

Internal organ injuries placed third, with 208,374 cases recorded during the same period.

Electric scooter accidents resulting in contusions and abrasions accounted for 177,855 cases, making them the fourth most common injury type. Abrasions are open wounds on the skin’s surface, while contusions are injuries beneath the skin that may cause internal bleeding.

Strains and sprains comprised the top five, with 147,939 cases reported.

Another common injury caused by electric scooter accidents is a foreign body injury, which accounts for 36,263 reported cases. This injury type occurs when a foreign object becomes stuck in the body, such as shards of glass or metal shavings.

Other common injuries caused by electric scooter accidents include concussions, with 31,972 cases, dislocations, accounting for 26,659 cases, and poisoning, totaling 24,223 injury reports.

Hematoma rounds off the top 10 ranking, with a total of 23,080 cases. This injury type occurs when blood begins to pool in an organ, tissue, or body space after blood vessels have become damaged or broken following an injury.

The number of electric scooter accidents has steadily increased since 2020. Data shows that 361,672 accidents were recorded in 2024, making it the year with the highest number of incidents within the study’s time frame. This represents a 16.9% increase from 2020, which saw 309,370 accidents.

The 10 most common injuries caused by electric scooter accidents:

Rank Diagnosis Number of cases 1 Fracture 279,367 2 Laceration 271,338 3 Internal Organ Injury 208,374 4 Contusions, Abrasions 177,855 5 Strain, Sprain 147,939 6 Foreign Body 36,263 7 Concussions 31,972 8 Dislocation 26,659 9 Poisoning 24,223 10 Hematoma 23,080

At the other end of the spectrum, the study found that electrical burns were among the least common injuries from electric scooter accidents. Only 440 cases of electrical burns were reported between 2020 and 2024.

Other rare injuries include radiation burns, with 681 cases, electric shock injuries, totaling 1,002 cases, aspiration, with 1,859 reports, and submersion, accounting for 1,969 injuries.

A personal injury expert at Foster Wallace, commented on the findings:

“The statistics released in this study clearly show that electric scooter accidents can lead to serious injuries. Many people underestimate the risks associated with these seemingly harmless devices, which is why it’s so essential to spread awareness over the potential dangers of electric scooters.

"With the rapid increase in electric scooter use across American cities, more riders are being injured each year, as demonstrated by the 16.9% increase in accidents since 2020.

“Due to the rising number of electric scooter accidents, some states have started introducing initiatives to protect the safety of riders. Many states, like New York and California, require all riders to be at least 16 and mandate that those under 18 wear a helmet. New York has even introduced a maximum speed limit of 15 miles per hour to help reduce the growing number of accidents.

“However, it’s clear that more needs to be done to help protect the safety of both riders and pedestrians. For example, New York is seeking to introduce legislation that would require all electric scooter riders to register their vehicles to ensure that traffic laws are being safely adhered to.

"It’s highly concerning to see how common electric scooter accidents are becoming across the U.S. Riders should always wear appropriate protective gear, including helmets, gloves, and knee pads, to reduce the risk of the most common injuries we've identified.

“The data shows that while thermal injuries are less common, they still represent a real risk to riders. Even though these incidents occur less frequently, they often require specialized medical treatment and can lead to long-term complications.

“The research also highlights the worrying increases in electric scooter accidents each year, with the exception of a slight dip in 2023.

“The rising number of accidents each year should serve as a warning to both riders and city planners. As electric scooters become more popular as a transportation option, especially in urban areas, we need to consider infrastructure improvements and safety regulations to reduce these injuries.

“Based on our findings, we recommend that cities create dedicated lanes for electric scooters and implement mandatory safety training programs for new riders.”

This information was provided by personal injury attorneys at Foster Wallace.