Seven essential tasks that will save you money later in the year

To help combat rising energy costs, tackle these tasks now in order to properly prepare for when the cold weather returns – and make significant savings in the process!

James Clark, Technical Training Manager at the smart heating brand Wiser, has shared seven simple home maintenance tasks to do now that will reduce your energy bills later in the year.

Get your boiler serviced

“Being proactive and getting your boiler serviced now means you can avoid any costly repairs or boiler breakdowns in the months you need it most. Gas Safe registered engineers tend to have much more availability in spring, so getting booked in will be far easier at this time of year. Anyone servicing your boiler must be listed on the Gas Safe Register as they are the only gas engineers legally allowed to carry out gas work, including boiler servicing, so it’s always a good idea to double check the list before you book an appointment.”

Bleed your radiators

“Bleeding your radiators during the spring can help improve energy efficiency and ensure your heating system will be working perfectly later in the year. Since you’re less reliant on heating in the warmer months, it’s the perfect time to release any trapped air without disrupting your home’s heating when it’s in use. Check for any cold patches, or gurgling or banging sounds, as these are all indications it’s time to bleed your radiators.”

Flush your radiators

“Whilst this is something that only needs to be done every 8-10 years, spring is the ideal season to tackle this task as it’s easier to do when your heating system is off. Flushing your radiators is an important job to get rid of any sludge and gunk that has built up over the years; the buildup means your heating won‘t be efficient and can ultimately damage your boiler or heat pump. A telltale sign it’s time to flush is if you’ve tried bleeding your radiators and noticed the water is coming out brown or discoloured, or they need bleeding more often than usual.”

Check your insulation

“A well-insulated home could save UK homeowners up to £380 on their annual energy bills. [2] But over time, insulation can deteriorate or shift, reducing its effectiveness and leading to higher energy bills in the winter. Inspecting it while the weather is mild allows you to identify and fix any gaps, moisture damage, or thinning areas before they become a problem, helping to make sure your home is energy efficient all year round.”

Draught proof your home

“Before the cold autumn air returns it’s a good idea to check your home and tackle any draughts. Sealing any gaps around windows, doors, and vents during the spring means your home will be nice and toasty later in the year. Proper draught proofing can help UK homeowners save around £40 a year – and if your home has an open chimney, you could save an additional £55 per year by simply adding a draught excluder or chimney cap when it’s not in use.” [3]

Clear your gutters

“Clearing your gutters in spring is essential; not only to prevent potential damage, but to ensure your home is energy efficient too. Over autumn and winter, leaves and debris can accumulate, causing blockages that lead to water overflow and moisture buildup. This trapped moisture not only increases the risk of mould in your home, which can be damaging to your health, but also makes it harder for your home to retain heat in winter, which will inevitably lead to higher heating bills.”

Install smart home heating

“Installing smart heating in spring means you’ll have plenty of time to fine tune your settings so you can make the most of the savings to be made when the weather turns. Controlled through the Wiser Home app, the smart home heating system allows you to control the temperature in different rooms individually, saving energy and reducing heating costs. From the app, you can activate smart modes such as Away Mode and Eco Mode and save an additional 16% on your annual energy bills.”

James said “Taking these simple measures can make a big difference in preparing your home for the colder months. From servicing your boiler to installing smart heating, these proactive measures can help improve energy efficiency and prevent expensive bills and repairs. By planning ahead now, you’ll not only save on energy bills, but also enjoy peace of mind knowing your home is ready for whatever the British winter brings.”

For more information, visit https://wiser.draytoncontrols.co.uk