The chalet that was the home of Otis and Jean in Netflix’s Sex Education has been put on the market for £1.5 million

A house that was heavily featured in the hit Netflix show Sex Education is up for sale - and will set you back £1.5 million. The Chalet’s exterior will be instantly recognisable to fans of the comedy as the home of main characters Otis and Jean.

Located in Symonds Yat near Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, the property was listed online on Thursday (September 28). And a post on the Chalet’s Instagram said: "After 21 years of ownership, we’ve decided to put our beautiful chalet up for sale. Such a privilege to have been the custodian of this wonderful property."

The exterior of the chalet was featured heavily in the show, playing home to Otis, played by Asa Butterfield, and mum Jean, played by Gillian Anderson. The fourth and final series of the Netflix show was released last week.

The description for the property reads: "Under the current ownership, the property has featured in many location shoots including the Channel 4 series, Extraordinary Escapes and globally acclaimed Netflix series, Sex Education.

"The setting of The Chalet is quite exceptional with stunning views of the Wye Gorge from its completely hidden and wooded position."

The property is being sold by Knight Frank in Bristol and has five bedrooms and three bathrooms over three floors. It sits on the banks of the river Wye and also has a conservatory, a stone pizza oven and a Swedish hot bath.