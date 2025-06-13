20 last minute gift experiences to treat dad this Father’s Day

Father & Daughter

Father’s Day is fast approaching! On 15th June, plenty of us up and down the UK will give our dads a thoughtful, carefully chosen gift – and even more of us will likely give him a variation on the same pair of socks he’s received for the last five years…

Dads are notoriously hard to buy for, either asking for something boring that they need anyway, or – even worse – hitting you with the dreaded ‘oh, I don’t need anything.’ Only 40% of us actually enjoy shopping for Father’s Day presents, with a huge 80% struggling to think of a suitable gift. Let’s be honest, most of us default to clothes, chocolate or alcohol. But our dads deserve so much more!

Check out these unique gift experiences for every kind of dad and treat him to something he’ll truly love this Father’s Day!

For the adventurous dads

Does your dad love an adventure? Gift him the experience of a lifetime with an exclusive helicopter ride! With various flight locations across the UK and plenty of photo opportunities, this is the perfect adrenaline-fuelled experience to share with your dad this June.

For the brainy dads

Dads who enjoy solving puzzles will love the challenge of an escape room. Grab the whole family and work together to escape any number of scenarios – from historical and realistic, to thrilling and even downright spooky! Discover a range of rooms and locations to suit your dad’s puzzling mind.

For the football-obsessed dads

If Dad is a football lover, book him the ultimate fan experience with a tour of his team’s stadium! Most stadiums offer guided tours, packed full of brilliant team stories, history and more, with the opportunity to take plenty of photos and buy a few souvenirs as well.

For the new dads

New Dad in the house? Make his first Father’s Day extra special with a cute photoshoot experience for him and the new arrival. Whether you choose to include the whole family or keep it just Dad and the little one, these pictures are sure to be a precious keepsake for many years to come.

For the 007 dads

Give your dad a taste of the slick, stylish, 007 lifestyle this Father’s Day with an incredible James Bond driving experience. Cheer Dad on as he takes the wheel of a gleaming Aston Martin and speeds around the track. Instructor included.

For the animal-obsessed dads

Animal-obsessed dads will love a day out at The Lake District Wildlife Park, home to all manner of cute creatures, including meerkats, zebras, lemurs and birds of prey.

Plus, the nearby Armathwaite Hall Hotel and Spa offers alpaca walks, allowing Dad to spend more time with these gentle creatures.

For the sophisticated dads

If your dad has a taste for the finer things in life, make sure he feels sophisticated this Father’s Day with a wine tasting experience. With plenty of gorgeous vineyards to explore across the UK, each with a different range of wines to sample, Dad will be spoilt for choice!

For the thrill-seeker dads

Thrill-seeker Dad? Give him the perfect, adrenaline-fuelled Father’s Day with an indoor skydiving experience. Whether you inherited his taste for adventure, or you would rather watch from the sidelines, indoor skydiving is one of the most thrilling days out there is!

For the ‘dad joke’ dads

Knock, knock. Who’s there? The ideal Father’s Day gift for all the dads out there who love to laugh! If you’re sick of hearing his dad jokes, book a comedy night to enjoy together. You never know, he might pick up some new material!

For the foodie dads

Dads who take pride in making delicious family meals will love a cooking class this Father’s Day. Book a masterclass at his favourite restaurant or introduce him to a new skill with a specialist class – from bread baking to chocolate making and so much more, there’s a class for every kind of foodie dad.

For the creative dads

Got a dad who loves to paint? Let him embrace his creative side with a Paint and Sip class. Whether you bring the whole family along or just enjoy the evening together, your artsy dad is sure to enjoy learning new painting techniques while sipping some delicious drinks.

For the zen dads

If your dad is always trying to drag you along to the latest yoga class, gift him a trip to zen heaven with a yoga retreat. With a number of retreats available across the UK, many featuring options for beginners and yogi masters alike, you can help Dad prioritise his self-care this Father’s Day.

For the musical dads

Gift virtuoso dads the ultimate musical experience with a private recording studio session. Whether your dad loves to sing, play an instrument or both, give him the opportunity to do what he does best in a professional studio. Cheer him on from the studio, or join in and showcase your own talent!

For the outdoorsy dads

The ideal gift experience for dads who love being outdoors, a foraging walk gives him the chance to discover wild foods with a professional forager. After enjoying your walk together and picking up a few wild foods to take home, you can sample some local foods made using foraged ingredients.

For the stargazer dads

A breathtaking experience, Kielder Observatory is one of the best places in the UK to see starry skies. With a range of experiences to choose from – including aurora nights, introduction to astronomy sessions and late-night discovery events – Dad will be able to stargaze to his heart’s content.

For the history-buff dads

If you’ve got a history buff dad on your hands, why not treat him to a historical tour of his favourite city? With local guides and a variety of tours available, Dad can learn something new about the heritage of a familiar place or delve into the history of a brand-new city.

For the beer-loving dads

Take your beer-obsessed dad on a brewery tour this Father’s Day. Learn more about the brewing process, hear from the experts and, of course, taste some delicious beer. With a number of different breweries offering tours across the UK, there’s sure to be one near you.

For the workaholic dads

A great idea for the dads who spend a lot of time feeling frustrated at work, a rage room can help him let off steam! It’s a fun way to de-stress for the dads who don’t fancy a spa day or yoga retreat, helping your dad forget work, get out of his own headspace and let go this Father’s Day.

For the tea-addict dads

If your dad loves nothing more than a perfect cup of tea, why not gift him a tea blending and tasting experience? Similar to a wine tasting but for tea, these fun events allow you to taste a range of different teas and learn more about the creation process. Dad can even create his very own blend!

For the ‘he’s got everything’ dads

For the dad who has everything, a visit to Oldfield Forge is in order. This amazing forge offers blacksmith experiences, sword making classes and more – letting Dad embrace his creative side! With a range of tailored experiences to suit everyone, the whole family can get stuck in.

Which gift experience would your dad most enjoy this Father’s Day? Whether he’s a wannabe historian or a workaholic, adventurous or outdoorsy, there’s an experience for every kind of dad.