5 ways to make a change on Earth Day with Kilner®

With Earth Day approaching on 22 April 2025, Kilner® is championing simple, yet effective ways to embrace sustainable habits. From giving your kitchen storage an eco-friendly makeover to making the most of leftover ingredients, Kilner® has plenty of tips and innovative solutions to help you get started.

Switching to glass storage is a game-changer when it comes to sustainability. Kilner® jars, bottles, and containers are all made from high-quality soda lime glass, designed to withstand heavy, repeated use. And if they do ever break, they’re 100% recyclable, ensuring they never end up in landfill. Unlike plastic, glass is also non-porous and doesn’t absorb stains or odours, keeping your ingredients fresher for longer.