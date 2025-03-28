Kilner® Fridge DispenserKilner® Fridge Dispenser
5 ways to make a change on Earth Day with Kilner®

By Sarah Thomas
Contributor
1 hour ago
As awareness around sustainability grows, many of us are making small, conscious changes moving away from single-use plastics while finding smarter ways to reduce food waste.

With Earth Day approaching on 22 April 2025, Kilner® is championing simple, yet effective ways to embrace sustainable habits. From giving your kitchen storage an eco-friendly makeover to making the most of leftover ingredients, Kilner® has plenty of tips and innovative solutions to help you get started.

Switching to glass storage is a game-changer when it comes to sustainability. Kilner® jars, bottles, and containers are all made from high-quality soda lime glass, designed to withstand heavy, repeated use. And if they do ever break, they’re 100% recyclable, ensuring they never end up in landfill. Unlike plastic, glass is also non-porous and doesn’t absorb stains or odours, keeping your ingredients fresher for longer.

Small changes, big impact

  1. Choose plastic-free on your next food shop! Many leading shop and supermarkets now offer pasta, rice and cereals by weight. Simply bring your Kilner® Jar (RRP from £3) and stock up sustainably.
  2. Steer clear from single-use plastic water bottles. If you want fresh, cold water, just fill up your Kilner ® Fridge Dispenser (RRP £27) and enjoy at the turn of a tap. Add citrus fruits or cucumber for a refreshing twist.
  3. Make your own probiotic drinks with the Kilner® Kefir Set (RRP £15). This reusable glass jar helps reduce plastic bottle waste while letting you create gut-friendly kefir with just a few simple ingredients.
  4. Make probiotic-rich foods at home with the Kilner® Fermentation Set (RRP £50). Ferment fresh ingredients into sauerkraut or kimchi while reducing plastic and food waste. Just add vegetables, filtered water, and salt, then let nature do the rest. Use the Kilner® Fermentation Packer (RRP £8.50) to help break down ingredients, enhance the flavour and remove air bubbles.
  5. An ideal way to level up your cooking, sprouts such as alfalfa, broccoli, and radish add taste and texture but are often costly to buy, so grow your own nutrient-rich shoots with the Seed Sprouting Set (RRP £16)
Kilner® 5L Fermentation Set

1. Contributed

Kilner® 5L Fermentation Set Photo: Submitted

Kilner® Fermentation Packer

2. Contributed

Kilner® Fermentation Packer Photo: Submitted

Kilner® Kefir Jar

3. Contributed

Kilner® Kefir Jar Photo: Submitted

Kilner® Seed Sprouting Set

4. Contributed

Kilner® Seed Sprouting Set Photo: Submitted

