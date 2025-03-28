5 ways to make a change on Earth Day with Kilner®

With Earth Day approaching on 22 April 2025, Kilner® is championing simple, yet effective ways to embrace sustainable habits. From giving your kitchen storage an eco-friendly makeover to making the most of leftover ingredients, Kilner® has plenty of tips and innovative solutions to help you get started.
Switching to glass storage is a game-changer when it comes to sustainability. Kilner® jars, bottles, and containers are all made from high-quality soda lime glass, designed to withstand heavy, repeated use. And if they do ever break, they’re 100% recyclable, ensuring they never end up in landfill. Unlike plastic, glass is also non-porous and doesn’t absorb stains or odours, keeping your ingredients fresher for longer.
Small changes, big impact
- Choose plastic-free on your next food shop! Many leading shop and supermarkets now offer pasta, rice and cereals by weight. Simply bring your Kilner® Jar (RRP from £3) and stock up sustainably.
- Steer clear from single-use plastic water bottles. If you want fresh, cold water, just fill up your Kilner ® Fridge Dispenser (RRP £27) and enjoy at the turn of a tap. Add citrus fruits or cucumber for a refreshing twist.
- Make your own probiotic drinks with the Kilner® Kefir Set (RRP £15). This reusable glass jar helps reduce plastic bottle waste while letting you create gut-friendly kefir with just a few simple ingredients.
- Make probiotic-rich foods at home with the Kilner® Fermentation Set (RRP £50). Ferment fresh ingredients into sauerkraut or kimchi while reducing plastic and food waste. Just add vegetables, filtered water, and salt, then let nature do the rest. Use the Kilner® Fermentation Packer (RRP £8.50) to help break down ingredients, enhance the flavour and remove air bubbles.
- An ideal way to level up your cooking, sprouts such as alfalfa, broccoli, and radish add taste and texture but are often costly to buy, so grow your own nutrient-rich shoots with the Seed Sprouting Set (RRP £16)