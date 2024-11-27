54% of Christmas hosts say they buy back-up gifts for unexpected guests, spending an extra £63 on miscellaneous gifts

The Top Hosts

While the holiday season is supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year, it can also feel a little overwhelming.

New research from online retailer Very unwraps the biggest Christmas Conundrums facing Brits this festive season and looks at how keen we are as a nation to host friends and family on the big day.

The UK’s Top Hosts

According to the survey of 2,000 Brits conducted by Very, more than a third (39%) of Brits plan to host some sort of Christmas event for friends and family, whether that be Christmas day lunch, a Christmas Eve cocktail party, or a Boxing Day buffet.

Christmas Conundrums

The UK’s top hosts are in Northern Ireland, where more than half of adults (56%) say they will be hosting some sort of festive fling, followed by those living in Greater London and the West Midlands, where 46% are planning to play host for the big day.

Those aged 25-34 are the most likely to host a Christmas event this year, with 56% saying they are already planning for their event, followed by those aged 16-24 (47%) and 35-44s (43%), while over 55s are the least likely to host this year (30%).

Hosting conundrums

But while hosting might sound like a nice offer, it also seems to come with certain worries. Eight of the top 10 Christmas conundrums experienced by Brits centre around food – whether it’s balancing cooking times (28%), cooking Christmas lunch (25%), getting the perfect crisp on their roast potatoes (23%), or simply not having enough food to feed everyone (23%).

Gifting is also a huge concern for Brits, with almost two in five (39%) saying that finding the perfect gifts for everyone is their biggest worry, and for more than a quarter (28%) their biggest worry is forgetting to buy a gift for someone.

More than half (54%) of those surveyed said they always buy back-up gifts for those unexpected guests, spending an average of around £63 on miscellaneous gifts. For almost a fifth (19%) it seems it’s not always the thought that counts as the biggest concern they have is that they might receive a disappointing gift themselves.

TV icon, Alison Hammond, who has partnered with Very as the Very Godmother this festive season says: “Don’t stress over every little thing being ‘perfect’— it’s about the vibes, the laughter, and the fun! If the turkey’s a bit dry or Auntie Carol knocks over the mulled wine, just laugh it off. Your guests will remember the joy, not the tiny mishaps.”

For more information on the UK’s Christmas Conundrums, visit: https://www.very.co.uk/biggest-christmas-conundrums.page