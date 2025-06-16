600 per cent surge in ‘Cheap Food’ searches in Oxford reflects cost of living strain

Woman checking the grocery receipt using her smartphone

Oxford has seen a 600% surge in searches for ‘cheap food’, the biggest increase in the UK.

The research, conducted by Peak Waste, analysed the year-on-year rise in average monthly searches for ‘cheap food’ across the United Kingdom.

Among the top hotspots, Oxford outpaced the rest of the United Kingdom with a massive 600% surge. Aberdeen came second with a 400% rise, and Salford placed third with a 300% increase.

Location Percentage Increase YOY Oxford 600% Aberdeen 400% Salford 300% Manchester 200% Bath 200% Kingston upon Hull 200% Nottingham 100% Warrington 100% Bournemouth 100% York 100%

Across Oxfordshire, search interest rose by 120% overall.

This comes as research last year revealed a significant increase in food bank usage across the county. Didcot Emergency Foodbank saw a 32% rise in 2024 compared to the previous year, while Witney Foodbank reported a 50% increase in usage in October 2024 compared to the same month in 2023.

In Oxford, 26% of children live below the poverty line after housing costs, according to the latest English Index of Multiple Deprivation (2019). More recently, Oxford City Council launched a Food Action Plan (2024–2027) aimed at improving access to affordable, nutritious food and addressing food insecurity through coordinated community efforts. In December, a new community larder was established in Hinksey Park to help tackle this issue.

Speaking on the findings Martin Firth from Peak Waste said: “This surge in searches for ‘cheap food’ is not just a trend, it’s a red flag.

“When a city like Oxford, known for its affluence and academic prestige, tops the list for food affordability concerns, it highlights the growing divide between rising living costs and stagnant incomes.

“This data underscores the urgent need for systemic solutions, not just community larders and foodbanks, but real policy action that addresses food insecurity at its root.”