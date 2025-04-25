77% of Gen Z book a hotel based solely on its ‘vibes’ or aesthetic

The aesthetic buffet at the Allegro Isora, Tenerife is a winner with this audience

Everyone likes a nice-looking hotel on holiday, but new research from travel company First Choice has found that for Gen Z, aesthetics are the top dealbreaker when it comes to booking a stay.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A gobsmacking 77% of this picky generation book solely based on a hotels ‘vibes’.

Their millennial counterparts are not far behind on the pickiness scale, with 70% putting good looks above practicalities. But the same cannot be said of older generations, with just 42% of Gen X and 27% of boomers picking aesthetics over amenities or reviews.

But what should hotels avoid to please this picky bunch?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gen Z are far less likely to book hotels that feature their aesthetic red flags

Well according to Gen Z coloured or patterned bed sheets are the ultimate red flag, followed closely by fake fruit in the foyer, ‘weird’ artwork in the room, and lime green anywhere in the décor.

And these red flags are a pretty powerful dealbreaker, with 81% reporting that they would completely avoid a hotel if it featured just one of their aesthetic no-go’s.

In fact, these dealbreakers are so significant, Gen Z are demanding the industry evolves to help them be avoided, with 66% wishing there was a way that they could strip red flag hotels out of their search results.

They’ve even taken to TikTok to demand travel companies help them filter out funky sheeted hotel rooms, in videos reaching millions of views and hundreds of comments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First Choice is on a mission to help people pick the trips they really want. To answer this picky generations plea, they’ve launched a Green Flag Category on site that makes it easier to find hotels based on the things that picky younger holiday makers prize, from bedding colour, to great coffee and even hotels with lots of local cats.

Because for young bookers, there are just as many hotel green flags as there are red.

A separated bedroom and bathroom set up (over open plan) ranked as the number one green flag.

The wider top five list included on-demand streaming services, in-built lighting cable charging (to alleviate the need for plug converters), glass shower doors in place of fabric curtains, and a range of lighting options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Green flags pack a powerful punch, with 78% of Gen Z more likely to hit purchase with the presence of one or more of these features.

Some of the Gen Z approved trips in the category include –

A stay at the Protur Bonaire Aparthotel,Majorca. Prices from £525* per person. Price is based on 2 adults sharing a 1-bedroom apartment, on an all-inclusive basis for 5 nights, flights departing from London Gatwick Airport on 10 May 2025. Hand luggage only and transfers not included.

A trip to Allegro Isora, Tenerife. Prices from £436* per person. Price is based on 2 adults sharing an apartment, on a bed and breakfast basis for 7 nights, flights departing from London Southend Airport on 10 June 2025. Hand luggage only and transfers not included.

A trip to Lindos Mare Hotel, Rhodes. Prices from £672* per person. Price is based on 2 adults sharing an double room, on a half board basis for 4 nights, flights departing from Cardiff Airport on 2 May 2025. Hand luggage only and transfers not included.

For more information on the Green Flag category, and the range of trips First Choice has to offer visit firstchoice.co.uk.