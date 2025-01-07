Aldi Baby Event: Savings up to 75% compared to those sold at leading retailers

ALDI BABY EVENT

Aldi’s popular Baby Event returns to stores from 9th January, with everything from branded favourites such as Nuby to bed and bathtime must-haves perfect for families and new parents alike..

As Aldi’s biggest baby and toddler event of the year, shoppers can get their hands on some super savings including Specialbuys up to 75% cheaper than big-name brands such as John Lewis.

New this year, the Baby Walker (£29.99) is perfect for tots ready to take their first steps. Designed to stimulate the mind with bright colours and a play tray the baby walker supports babies on the go. Complete with three adjustable seat heights, a removable play tray and easily foldable for compact storage the baby walker is just right for any setting.

As the cold weather continues, keep tots warm with the cosy and stylish Cable Knit Baby Blanket (£6.99). Available in white, grey, cream and stone colourways, the snug sherpa lining of the timeless blanket offers incredible savings of up to 75% compared to John Lewis[1]. What’s more, shoppers can get the Heat Sensor Bath Mat (£5.99), which is up to 53% cheaper than John Lewis’[2] version. Designed with heat-sensitive technology that changes from black to red when the water is too warm, bath times just got easier!

A favourite with parents, the Baby Hooded Towel & Mitt (£3.99) is also returning – perfect for post-bath cuddles and keeping little ones warm and dry. Available in adorable designs including bears, bees, flowers, and stars – what’s not to love!

That’s not all. New this year is the Nuby Single RapidCool (£19.99), which works to cool formula from boiling to the perfect temperature in as little as two minutes. Now available in a handy single pack. Meanwhile, the My Real Potty (£17.99) is perfect for potty training little ones and comes with a real flushing function.

Parents can pick up the Children’s Laundry Basket (£5.99) too, available in on-trend styles of busy bees, friendly foxes and bears to keep kids' rooms looking stylish and mess-free.

Also returning are Freddie’s Farm Fruit Shapes (£1.95 each) – a shopper favourite that landed in stores following the brand’s appearance on Aldi’s Next Big Thing. Made only with British produce, Freddie’s Farm Fruit Shapes are perfect for little tummies. Available in Raspberry, Blueberry and Apple.

Aldi’s Baby Event returns to stores from 9th January, while stocks last.