Aldi is set to launch popular Dubai Chocolate Cake Bar that can’t stay on shelves
The decadent cake bars are filled with rich pistachio paste mixed with crispy kunafa pieces for that classic Dubai-style chocolate flavour. But it gets better, the pistachio creme sits atop a soft, chocolatey cake and is enrobed in a luscious coating of chocolate for a texturally tantalising treat.
The best news? The supermarket is launching the bar for just £2.89!
Aldi’s NEW Flair Pistachio Kunafa Dubai Chocolate Cake Bars are available in stores from 11th May but as with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone!