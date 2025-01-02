Aldi superfan card: First-ever card granted to lucky shopper

Aldi gives its first-ever Superfan Card to Charlotte Mellor from Oldham

Aldi has officially crowned its biggest fan and handed over an exclusive Superfan Card to one lucky shopper.

Charlotte Mellor, from Oldham, is now the only person in the UK to hold the one-of-a-kind card, giving her a year’s worth of shopping at Aldi for free.

The 27-year-old bagged the first-ever Superfan Card after she impressed Aldi with her extensive collection of Aldi merchandise, her dedication to securing Specialbuys, and her commitment to converting friends and family to become fellow Aldi superfans.

More than 600 people applied for the competition and the entries were so strong that the supermarket decided to award five runners-up with £100 gift cards to spend in store.

Derby-based student, Henry Covins, was highly commended for creating an Aldi-themed crossword, while 76-year-old Helen Rowles from Fife, confessed she’d travelled more than 2,000 miles to visit her favourite Aldi store for her silver wedding anniversary.

Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi, said: “We know how passionate our shoppers are about Aldi and we wanted to find a way to give something truly special back to Aldi’s biggest fan.

“We were blown away by the creativity and enthusiasm in all of the entries, but we felt that Charlotte really embodied exactly what it means to be an Aldi Superfan.”

Charlotte Mellor, winner of Aldi’s Superfan Card, said: “I’ve always been a huge Aldi fan so it’s a very proud moment to be awarded the Superfan Card. If you asked anybody I know to tell you something about me, they’d most likely mention my entire range of Aldi Christmas jumpers. It has got to the point where people buy me Aldi-themed gifts for birthdays and Christmas – which I love!

“I still can’t believe I’ve actually won, but I’m really looking forward to treating my friends and family, particularly those who have gone searching for Specialbuys for me when I’ve missed out and everyone who actually sent the competition to me to encourage me to apply.”

According to the Office for National Statistics, the average UK household now spends approximately £4,124 on groceries annually. The Superfan Card is worth £5,000 to ensure its owner can bag not just the essentials, but exciting extras too – whether that’s an air fryer, a new skincare routine, or a classic inflatable kayak!