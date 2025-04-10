Almost half of Brits admit they would swap traditional Easter Eggs for a chocolate bar to get more value for money

Several chocolate bars are piled on top of one another. A hand is taking two squares of chocolate on the left side of the image.

Almost half (49%)** of chocolate-loving Brits would ditch a traditional Easter Egg and replace it with a bar if it meant they get more weight in chocolate, a recent study has found.

The cost of Easter eggs has risen over the last few years, and it seems that Brits may be tired of paying the price. A recent survey from MyVoucherCodes has revealed that getting more chocolate is far more egg-citing!

The research found that regionally, a chocolate bar instead of an Easter egg is the preference for those living in Northern Ireland, with 61% admitting they’d prefer a slab of chocolate. Londoners are next in line, with 54% opting for a bar instead of an egg.

How much can you save by swapping eggs for bars?

According to the research, the nation's current favourite egg of choice is the Cadbury Mini Egg. The mini eggs special chocolate easter egg with 2 x 38g bags of mini eggs included weighs 309g in total and costs a whopping £9.35*.

However, three Cadbury Mini Egg bars weigh 330g and cost just £7.17*, a saving of £2.18. Those who love Mini Egg bags can also get more for their money if they shop solely for the packets of eggs. 4 x 80g bags are £7.40, so you’d be saving £1.95.

MyVoucherCodes shopping expert, Sarah-Jane Outten, said, “The research shows that people are willing to make a compromise when it comes to saving money on treats. Shoppers are becoming more savvy and are finding ways to get more for their money”

With this in mind, Sarah-Jane shared other ways people can save money this Easter.

Consider gifting friends and family with chocolate bars instead of Easter eggs. Larger families or groups of friends might appreciate a box of chocolates as an alternative, too. A box of chocolates generally works out cheaper and can feel like a special treat.

Keep an eye out for supermarket deals, they change regularly on the run-up to Easter, so check regularly for 3 for 2 offers and other deals. If you want to risk buying your Easter eggs last minute, you may find they are reduced in price the later you buy.

Look for brand alternatives. Budget supermarkets like Lidl and Aldi offer similar eggs to the big brands at cheaper prices. For example, an 80g bag of Aldi’s Dairyfine Mini Chocolate Eggs is just £1.25.

Remember to make use of loyalty and reward cards like Nectar and Tesco Clubcards. Not only can you spend points on Easter goodies, but you can also snap up eggs at Clubcard prices.

Check supermarket comparison sites like Trolly.co.uk and mysupermarketcompare.co.uk for the cheapest prices. This saves time before you head out to the shops looking for bargains.

*Prices are correct at the time of publishing and taken from www.cadburygiftsdirect.co.uk

**This online survey of 2000 UK adults who celebrate Easter was commissioned by Front Door Comms on behalf of ____ and conducted by market research company OnePoll, in accordance with the Market Research Society's code of conduct. Data was collected between 25/2/2025 - 3/2/2025. All participants are double-opted in to take part in the research and are paid an amount depending on the length and complexity of the survey. This survey was overseen and edited by the OnePoll research team. OnePoll are MRS Company Partner, has corporate membership of ESOMAR and member of the British Polling Council.