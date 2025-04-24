Amazon Fresh delivery prices are rising – deal website compares the cost of rapid grocery delivery services
The rapid grocery deliveries market is competitive, with more than 10 other companies offering similar services.
As Amazon Fresh will increase their delivery costs from May 1st hotukdeals has compiled a list to compare the price of getting a fast delivery of groceries from rival companies such as Just Eat, Uber Eats and Deliveroo.
Competitors to Amazon Fresh offer varying prices with free delivery sometimes available, although for those services an additional service charge applies.
Despite the price increase, Amazon Fresh is the cheapest delivery option available at £0 when you spend either £50+ as a Prime member or £70+ as a non-Prime member.
But for smaller orders, there are cheaper options.
For example, Tesco Whoosh has a flat-rate charge of £2.99 for delivery for orders that are £15 or more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
|Service
|Delivery fee range
|Minimum order
|Notes
|Amazon Fresh
|Free - £9 (from 1st May)
|£40
|Free delivery on orders over £50 (From 1st May)
|Just Eat
|From £0 for Just Eat+ members, or £0.99 - £2.49 for non-members (plus additional service charge in both cases)
|Varies
|Service charge applies (calculated at checkout). Delivery fees vary by retailer and your location.
|Uber Eats
|From £0 for Uber One members, or £0.99 - £3.99 for non-members (plus additional service charge in both cases)
|Varies
|Service charge applies (calculated at checkout). Delivery fees vary by retailer and your location.
|Deliveroo
|£0.29-£3.99 (plus additional service charge)
|Varies
|Service charge applies (calculated at checkout). Delivery fees vary by retailer and your location.
|Tesco Whoosh
|£2.99
|£15
|£2 surcharge if under £15
|Morrisons on Amazon
|Free - £9 (from 1st May)
|£15
|Delivery fee depends on order value and time slot(s)
|Co-op Online Shop
|£1.99 - Varies
|£15
|Delivery time varies
|Co-op In-Store Shopping
|Free - £3
|£25
|Delivery depends on in-store purchase
|Go Puff
|£1.99 - £2.49
|No min spend
|Depending on your location, low-value baskets will incur a small order fee.
|Beelivery
|£3.50
|£15
|Service charge applies (calculated at checkout)
|Snappy Shopper
|Start from £2.50
|Can vary store by store
|Service charge applies (calculated at checkout)
|Asda Express
|£8.50
|No min spend
|Delivery likely cheaper via Uber Eats etc.)