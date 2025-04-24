Amazon Fresh delivery prices are rising – deal website compares the cost of rapid grocery delivery services

Amazon Fresh delivery prices are rising – hotukdeals compare the new prices to other grocery delivery services

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Hotukdeals.co.uk have compiled a list of the companies offering rapid grocery deliveries so you can get the best deal.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rapid grocery deliveries market is competitive, with more than 10 other companies offering similar services.

As Amazon Fresh will increase their delivery costs from May 1st hotukdeals has compiled a list to compare the price of getting a fast delivery of groceries from rival companies such as Just Eat, Uber Eats and Deliveroo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Competitors to Amazon Fresh offer varying prices with free delivery sometimes available, although for those services an additional service charge applies.

Despite the price increase, Amazon Fresh is the cheapest delivery option available at £0 when you spend either £50+ as a Prime member or £70+ as a non-Prime member.

But for smaller orders, there are cheaper options.

For example, Tesco Whoosh has a flat-rate charge of £2.99 for delivery for orders that are £15 or more.

Just Eat, Uber Eats and Deliveroo offer varying prices with free delivery sometimes available, although for those services an additional service charge applies.

Here’s the full breakdown: