American Express and Katie Boutler launch limited-edition tennis charm collection

Located in the South Village, The Amex Experience returns bigger and better for 2025, to help visitors get more from their time at Wimbledon.

American Express, Official Payment Partner of The Championships, will welcome tennis fans back to SW19 this year with a host of new ways to bring them closer to the action at Wimbledon.

To celebrate Wimbledon 2025, American Express has teamed up with British tennis star Katie Boulter, to launch a limited-edition Amex Tennis Charm Collection - helping fans serve their ‘Tenniscore’ look at The Championships.

The charms – designed to adorn trainers – were inspired by new research from American Express which found that 43% of Gen Z and Millennials’ are inspired by tennis when it comes to their personal style and 61% choose to pair trainers with smarter looks to blend comfort with style. The 10-piece charm collection celebrates the best of Wimbledon and was inspired by fans’ favourites – everything from strawberries to the immaculate grass courts and even the SW19 postcode itself.

Although designed for trainers, the charms can also be used to accessorise bags, phones or belts – tapping into the growing Gen Z and Millennial customisation trend - with 50% saying they like to personalise their look, according to Amex’s research.

Amex Pavilion

Amex Cardmembers® can select their favourite charm from the Totally Charmed store in the Amex Experience in the Southern Village throughout The Championships and non-Cardmembers will have access between 12pm to 1pm daily. (Charms are subject to availability, while stocks last.)

Amex Ambassador, Katie Boulter, said: “Wimbledon isn’t just about The Championships - it’s about style, tradition, and the energy both on and off the court. I’ve always embraced Tenniscore in my wardrobe, finding ways to reflect my love for the game. That’s why I’m so excited to be working with American Express this year, helping tennis fans personalise their look with The Amex Tennis Charm Collection. It’s the perfect way to mark these special two weeks of the year in true Wimbledon style.”

NEW FOR 2025 IN THE AMEX EXPERIENCE:

Totally Charmed Store Tennis fans can level up their Tenniscore look with the Amex Tennis Charm Collection, showcasing 10 limited-edition designs:

American Express complimentary radios for Cardmembers and Tennis Charms

Synonymous with Wimbledon: strawberry heart and SW19 postcode charms

On-court icons: lawn & net; tennis ball flower and racquet charms

For the love of tennis: ‘ace’, ‘love’ and ‘serve’ text charms

Summer staples with a tennis twist: sunglasses and fan charms

One charm per Cardmember available to Amex Cardmembers anytime and for all fans between 12pm – 1pm each day. Subject to availability, while stocks last.

Tennis Ball Customisation Station: Take home a custom printed tennis ball with a choice from a series of Wimbledon inspired designs, including tennis rackets, tennis balls and Amex’s iconic ‘Love Wimbledon’. Available to all fans. One design and ball per person. Subject to availability, while stocks last.

Tennis Clash: Put your skills to the test with this exciting game and see if you can keep your cool on Centre Court and play like a pro. Open to all fans

Katie Boulter x American Express Trainer Charms

Aces for the Ages: Go against the clock in a fast-paced interactive quiz game that tests Wimbledon knowledge. Open to all fans

RETURNING FAVOURITES TO THE AMEX EXPERIENCE:

Centre Court Challenge: Up to four competing fans are challenged to roll tennis balls as accurately as possible to hit on-screen targets. The more accurate the roll, the more points fans can score. Open to all fans

Wimbledon Inspired Photo Moments: Capture the moment with two different photo opportunities: 1) “Serving Courtside”: fans can strike a pose in a tennis-inspired studio, capturing the fun from four unique angles and walk away with a photo booth-style printout, and 2) a “Swing Seat” selfie moment: a tennis racquet-style swing seat, nestled in an English garden. Open to all fans

Postcard Station: Select from a choice of beautifully designed tennis-inspired postcards to be sent to loved ones anywhere in the world, courtesy of American Express. Open to all fans

TAKE IN THE VIEW AT THE AMEX PAVILION

After its popular launch last year, the Amex Pavilion returns to the iconic Hill, with new offerings for 2025.

The lower deck of the Amex Pavilion is open to all fans at Wimbledon, whilst the upper deck is reserved exclusively for Amex Cardmembers. Both areas will be open 10am-9pm or 30 minutes after the last ball if the tennis finishes earlier than 9pm.

AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPLIMENTARY RADIOS

Once again, American Express is offering its much sought-after complimentary radios for Cardmembers, to bring them closer to all the on-court action. Fans can tune-in to live commentary across the three official Wimbledon channels throughout The Championships. The radios will be available from the American Express mobile kiosks across the Grounds, as well as in the Cardmember Lounge, Fan Experience and in the Queue. As in previous years, Cardmembers will have the option to hand their radios back at several exit gates at the end of their day, to be returned and recycled. In addition, non-Cardmembers will be able to pick up a radio during 12-1pm daily from kiosks on site and 8:15am-12:30pm daily in the Queue.

Aaron Burke, Vice President, Global Brand Partnerships & Experiences at American Express said: “It’s great to be back at The Championships this year to continue American Express’ long-standing partnership with the All England Lawn Tennis Club. We know that Cardmembers and fans get the most out of Wimbledon when they immerse themselves in the atmosphere both on and off the court, and we’re set to help them do just that with our interactive experiences, exclusive offers and other exciting benefits. Plus, this year we’re offering fans the opportunity to truly personalise their experience at the Totally Charmed store, Tennis Ball Customisation Station and Soft Serve Club on-site at SW19.”